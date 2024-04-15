An Irish man adorably showed off his moves, dancing to Amapiano during his wedding day

The man and his groomsmen, as well as the bride and her bridesmaids, danced to Dlala Thukzin

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the gentleman for his effort

An Irish groom danced to Amapiano. Images: @Westend61, @Halfpoint Images.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of an Irish broom getting it down to Amapiano at his wedding.

In the clip uploaded by @cedrictsongaboy, the groom is standing on one side with his groomsmen, and the bride is standing on the other with other bridesmaids. They are all dancing in sync to Dlala Thukzin.

"The groom said let me show my wife I'm Ready for this all the way from Ireland. It's all about the experience. Good Vibes all the way."

The man did not disappoint. He knew what he was doing. He danced to Amapiano like he had been tuning in to them all his life.

Irish groom dances to Amapiano

Watch the fun TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 150k likes, with many online users applauding the man for his moves. Some showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

@넬리❣️Nellya asked:

"Who else was smiling the whole like me ."

@taste_SA said:

"This man will do ANYTHING for his wife."

@Mr west deep shared:

"This is the kind of South Africa we ordered thank you."

@NonkululekoMkhize commented:

"Nchoooo grooms effort says so much about his love for his bride ❤️❤️."

@Thato Immaculate adored the vibe:

"Invite us to your weddings bathong we also have green dresses , sithe sorry for not inviting you to ours ."

@Miracle loved:

"So why did I cry? Tell me, guys, why did I cry this is beautifulllllllll!!!!!!!"

Couple impress with dance on their wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported about a married couple that moved Mzansi with their wedding step.

People love to see wedding videos, and a couple recently went viral. The cross-cultural love birds had people raving after showing some groovy moves. A man and woman in a TikTok video by @makeledike1 show them doing their wedding dance after getting married.

