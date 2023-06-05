A father looked exhausted when he lifted his son to move him to another spot, and people thought it was funny

One doting dad was a viral hit on the socials. People were in tears as they saw he handled his child

A TikTok video shows a fed-up dad carrying his child like he is baggage. Image: @user3019907172942

People love to see funny parenting moments, and the clip of the annoyed father got thousands of likes. The comments were filled with amused netizens.

TikTok of exhausted parent holding kid in funny way is a hit

A video by @user3019907172942 shows a father clutching his baby's onesie and carrying him like a bag. Watch the video of the hilarious moment between father and son:

TikTok of baby having fun with dad's carrying method amuses viewers

Parenting can be a doozy, and people love to see how others deal with the challenge. Many were amused by the kid's reaction when the dad set him down on the table. Read the jokes:

Mamoraka Phelo Smith joked:

"Like he is like uBabaa is my entertainment. FOREVER YENAAAA."

Blackbeauty said:

"The way his happy he sees it as part of the play he was looking for."

Busi Dube wrote:

"Kodwa baba ka boy , this gender though boy boy is very happy nawe he is enjoying every moment shem."

Shlobo added:

"The baby wants you to do it again."

Cinderella commented:

"I do that too.. these people noo."

Man with baby on back tries put son to sleep, inspires funny suggestions

Brefily News previously reported that a man working hard to put his kid to sleep was a viral hit. The father had a kid strapped to his back to get the job done.

People were amused as they saw how much he was struggling. The Twitter pictures got hundreds of likes from netizens.

Peeps are always amused by parents going through the most. Online users had funny jokes, such as giving the baby alcohol, while others gave real advice. One person suggested a white noise machine which worked for the dad.

