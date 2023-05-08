Man With Baby on Back Is Desperate to Put Him to Sleep, Mzansi Parents on Twitter Have Suggestions to Help
- This doting dad showed people a close look into how parenting has him exercising every bit of patience he has
- The Twitter post of him trying to put his baby to bed had many people applauding his patience with the kid
- A photo on the loving dad showed people a close look into how parenting has him exercising every bit of patience he has
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
A man working hard to put his kid to sleep was a viral hit. The father had a kid strapped to his back to get the job done.
People were amused as they saw how much he was struggling. The Twitter pictures got hundreds of likes from netizens.
Father tries all to put baby to sleep
Twitter user, @Just_Gundy, shared a photo of himself trying to get his wide-eyed baby to bed. The man captioned the picture, letting everyone know he tried everything to put the kid to sleep. See the post below:
Port Elizabeth uncle dancing with booze in hand goes TikTok viral as he turns up with 1 more lit gent
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Tweeps have hilarious and useful parent advice
Peeps are always amused by parents going through the most. Online users had funny jokes, such as giving the baby alcohol, while others gave real advice. One person suggested a white noise machine which worked for the dad.
@Easy_Grootman commented:
"Next time, cover their ears with the blanket, warm ears, they sleep quick."
@lebomkhaliphi commented:
"It’s the bright lights that are keeping him up. Next time switch off the lights and stay in bed with him. Eventually he will fall asleep."
@TembeEva commented:
"Man just turn off the lights the baby will eventually sleep."
@NomaDzino commented:
"I remember those days. One day he’ll sleep though. In fact in a few years you’ll have to wake him up."
Daughter gets cool dad to wear shades and dance in vibey TikTok, gets over 830k views: People are here for it
@_DJCappuccino commented:
"So you don't have Gin in the house?"
“Indoda emadodeni”: Man helps pregnant bae by doing chores, SA applauds
Briefly News previously reported that this man decided to do the most for his pregnant wife. The video showed how he was hard at work in the kitchen with a baby on his back.
The clip of the guy got over 9 000 likes from fascinated peeps. Many remarked on how amazing he was for helping out.
People love to see men support their baes. Netizens were completely impressed by the responsible gent.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News