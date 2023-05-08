This doting dad showed people a close look into how parenting has him exercising every bit of patience he has

The Twitter post of him trying to put his baby to bed had many people applauding his patience with the kid

A man working hard to put his kid to sleep was a viral hit. The father had a kid strapped to his back to get the job done.

A man was desperate for a solution to get his baby to sleep. Image: Getty Images/Noel Hendrickson/ Twitter/@just_gundy

People were amused as they saw how much he was struggling. The Twitter pictures got hundreds of likes from netizens.

Father tries all to put baby to sleep

Twitter user, @Just_Gundy, shared a photo of himself trying to get his wide-eyed baby to bed. The man captioned the picture, letting everyone know he tried everything to put the kid to sleep. See the post below:

Tweeps have hilarious and useful parent advice

Peeps are always amused by parents going through the most. Online users had funny jokes, such as giving the baby alcohol, while others gave real advice. One person suggested a white noise machine which worked for the dad.

@Easy_Grootman commented:

"Next time, cover their ears with the blanket, warm ears, they sleep quick."

@lebomkhaliphi commented:

"It’s the bright lights that are keeping him up. Next time switch off the lights and stay in bed with him. Eventually he will fall asleep."

@TembeEva commented:

"Man just turn off the lights the baby will eventually sleep."

@NomaDzino commented:

"I remember those days. One day he’ll sleep though. In fact in a few years you’ll have to wake him up."

@_DJCappuccino commented:

"So you don't have Gin in the house?"

