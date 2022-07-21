South African ex-YouTube couple Buhle Lupindo and Sibu Mpanza got Mzansi talking on the social media streets

This comes after Buhle opened up about the pain of heartbreak in a tweet that has since gained a lot of traction

The young couple was known for taking their fans on their love journey by sharing cute videos and vlogs on one of Sibu’s YouTube channels

South African ex-YouTube couple Buhle Lupindo and Sibu Mpazna have been trending on the Twitter timelines after Buhle opened up about the pain of heartbreak after a breakup.

The young couple took their fans on their love journey, sharing cute videos and vlogs revealing how they met, when they started dating, living together and everything in between.

Netizens could identify with Buhle Lupindo's pain after she opened up about her heartbreak. Image: @hlehle_lupindo/Instagram, @sibumpanza/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Although it is not clear when exactly they ended their fun and quirky romance, the pair stopped posting videos together and interacting with each other towards the end of last year. However, it appeared that the decision to split was mutual and there was no bad blood between them, Buhle revealed in a recent YouTube video.

Perhaps that is why several users found it surprising that she wasn’t taking the break-up well in her recent tweet.

Netizens shared encouraging and heartfelt messages for Buhle online.

@Asanda_Goduka commented:

"Buhle choza yam enkulu ❤️ I think you should just focus on YOU and your healing. Cry every day if you must, highly recommend smoking green, lol, it will help you heal, and it will help you come to terms with things you don't understand too."

@Todi_M2 respoded:

"So glad that Buhle Lupindo is back on YouTube, she used to be a good watch."

@LeesaDlamini commented:

“And it's fine Buhle ❤️”

@buhle_esihle wrote:

“Block him, Buhle.”

@TrickDa25103446 replied:

“Hope you good Buhle ♥️ Sending love.”

