A young man tried to hold back the tears when taking to social media to let the world know his gran has beat cancer

Twitter user @MakgoanaPhillip took his grandmother to her first chemo session back in 2021 and never gave up hope

Seeing how he stuck by her side and helped her beat it left many in tears, filling the comment section with love

There is nothing that can beat cancer better than a positive mindset. A young man accompanied his grandmother to her first session of chemotherapy treatment back in 2021 and was recently able to announce her victory. What a moment!

Twitter user @MakgoanaPhillip could not describe what he felt when he found out his gran had beat cancer. Image: Twitter / @MakgoanaPhillip

Even with all the modern technology, medicine and research, the fight against cancer is strenuous, and triumph is not guaranteed. Being able to beat cancer, as this amazing woman has, is a feat like no other.

Twitter user @MakgoanaPhillip reshared a clip that he posted back in 2021 after his gran’s first chemo session. He knew from the very beginning that she would beat this and never gave up hope for one second.

He used the clip to make a monumental announcement – gogo has officially beat the silent killer, cancer!

“She won!”

Peeps try hold back their tears while taking to the comment section

What a wow! This is the news we like to hear, and people could not help but shed a few tears of joy. Love and God conquered, for sure!

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

@kutlwanomoets said:

“Not me tearing up now I’m really happy for you and her man”

@ShadowMoloi02 said:

“Praise God A true fighter indeed.

“Wishing her indefinite health and happiness ♥️♥️”

@AileenNyathi_ said:

“Real tears in my eyes. I'm so proud of her for beating it and you for being so supportive. ”

@nyashwarriorZo said:

Source: Briefly News