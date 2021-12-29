Young Lady Beats Cancer at 23, Mzansi Salute Her Fighting Spirit
- @Monaydene shared several colourful snaps on Twitter of her with a board saying she had conquered the illness and is on the mend
- South Africans have been left floored by the news that a young 23-year-old woman has beat cancer and is in remission
- Peeps flooded the brave woman's timeline with messages of congratulations and encouraged her to keep on fighting
Mzansi have reacted with glee to snaps of lass who beat cancer at the age of 23.
@Monaydene posted several snaps of herself on Twitter with a whiteboard saying:
“Cancer free” with the caption:
“I’m finally brave enough to share this, Beat Cancer at 23!”
Twitter users could not get enough of the young lady’s fighting spirit and reacted with messages of congratulations.
@VuyiSN1 reacted:
“May you be in perpetual remission.”
@Keney_Tazzy said:
“Congratulations Heart suit.”
@sameolebizzle said:
“Ain’t God good.”
@JemillaMusa said:
“I shaved up.”
@SultanBoen said:
“Every day there's a victory, there's happiness.”
@PebblesNeo said:
“Congratulations babe... God is Good.”
@oorlam_meisie said:
“Sometime think I go through a lot, and I gave, then other people's things humble me.”
@OSKILOVLOGS reacted:
“Biggest news I have seen on Twitter.”
@thee_bite commented:
“You go gal.”
@J0hnC4ff3y said:
“Congrats!!!”
@SavedUnathi added:
“My favourite content.”
Stunning young lady celebrates beating blood cancer, shares photos to inspire many
Previously Briefly News wrote about a beautiful lady with the Instagram handle @elsie_igb who took to the social media platform to celebrate beating cancer.
The young lady said she started experiencing the first symptoms of a blood cancer called Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016 when she was in junior high school.
According to her, it all started with a swollen lymph node in her neck and persistent physical fatigue quickly followed.
In her words: "After numerous visits to multiple doctors, I was left without a real explanation or solution. Instead, I was reassured that I was “young and healthy” and encouraged to get more sleep and take more vitamins."
She said after four years, her immune system and physical condition continued to worsen.
Source: Briefly News