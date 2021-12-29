@Monaydene shared several colourful snaps on Twitter of her with a board saying she had conquered the illness and is on the mend

South Africans have been left floored by the news that a young 23-year-old woman has beat cancer and is in remission

Peeps flooded the brave woman's timeline with messages of congratulations and encouraged her to keep on fighting

A young Mzansi woman has beat cancer and took to social media to share the good news. Image: @Monaydene/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Mzansi have reacted with glee to snaps of lass who beat cancer at the age of 23.

@Monaydene posted several snaps of herself on Twitter with a whiteboard saying:

“Cancer free” with the caption:

“I’m finally brave enough to share this, Beat Cancer at 23!”

Twitter users could not get enough of the young lady’s fighting spirit and reacted with messages of congratulations.

@VuyiSN1 reacted:

“May you be in perpetual remission.”

@Keney_Tazzy said:

“Congratulations Heart suit.”

@sameolebizzle said:

“Ain’t God good.”

@JemillaMusa said:

“I shaved up.”

@SultanBoen said:

“Every day there's a victory, there's happiness.”

@PebblesNeo said:

“Congratulations babe... God is Good.”

@oorlam_meisie said:

“Sometime think I go through a lot, and I gave, then other people's things humble me.”

@OSKILOVLOGS reacted:

“Biggest news I have seen on Twitter.”

@thee_bite commented:

“You go gal.”

@J0hnC4ff3y said:

“Congrats!!!”

@SavedUnathi added:

“My favourite content.”

Stunning young lady celebrates beating blood cancer, shares photos to inspire many

Previously Briefly News wrote about a beautiful lady with the Instagram handle @elsie_igb who took to the social media platform to celebrate beating cancer.

The young lady said she started experiencing the first symptoms of a blood cancer called Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016 when she was in junior high school.

According to her, it all started with a swollen lymph node in her neck and persistent physical fatigue quickly followed.

In her words: "After numerous visits to multiple doctors, I was left without a real explanation or solution. Instead, I was reassured that I was “young and healthy” and encouraged to get more sleep and take more vitamins."

She said after four years, her immune system and physical condition continued to worsen.

Source: Briefly News