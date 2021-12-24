Tweeps racked their brains after a Twitter user asked them what they would buy with R25 in Johannesburg

Jozi woman @MModimo shared a photo of two notes and some coins amounting to R25 on Twitter and users came up with some hair brain suggestions

Social media users suggestions included using the money to catch a cab, buy a Lotto ticket, buy a drink or buy food with the cash

Twitter users put forward some funny suggestions after a Jozi woman @MModimo posted a picture on her Twitter account with the caption:

“What can I get for R25.00 in Sandton?”

Social media users weighed is with all sorts of hilarious suggestions.

@johkiirah said:

“You can get an Airbnb for 1sec …”

@Resego_blaq reacted cheekily to Motho wa Modimo's post:

“Male prostitute.”

@Sboniso02432911 said:

“Ice cream.”

@LuthuliPumz said:

“Lollipop.”

@MissManjo said:

“Parking, my skat.”

@HeRecognized said:

“Lamb’ truck.”

@Edken_N said:

“Taxi to Alex and change for skopo that side.”

@inkthatoo said:

“Directions out of Sandton.”

@Ele_Rams said:

“Plastic bag.”

@Castro_Gp23 said:

“A packet of condom at BP garage, Grayston Drive.”

@Mizzyb1 reacted:

“We tip petrol guys with that money in Sandton sesi. Alex is just down the road. Maybe you can get a stand with that money there.”

@NanguBheybi said:

“You can make a deposit towards a high five.”

@lmt_mazibuko said:

“A taxi back to Alex.”

@DaExcutive said:

“Chips for R10, rolls for R 5, Aquelle for R 7 and play Daily LOTTO for R3. All of this at Checkers and don't forget to swipe your Rewards card! Good luck.”

@charljacobs said:

“You can pay for parking.”

