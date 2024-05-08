Minister Zizi Kodwa is considering taking further action against the Democratic Alliance over the party's ad depicting the burning of the South African flag.

Kodwa said the burning flag had the potential to 'sow division,

This drew criticism from many, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa slammed the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) controversial advert involving the burning of the national flag. Image: Twitter/ @Our_DA

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, contemplates further addressing what he deems an abhorrent and unpatriotic political advertisement by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which portrays the burning of the SA flag.

Expressing his condemnation in the strongest terms on Monday, Kodwa asserted that the desecration of national symbols should have no place in election campaigning or any context.

The minister vowed to ensure consequences for such actions.

In response, he has asked the Acting Director-General, advisors, and the legal unit of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture to urgently advise him on potential government recourse against the denigration of national symbols.

DA responds to legal threats

In a bid to respond to the minister's threats, the DA replied to Kodwa's X post (formerly known as Twitter). The party commented that ,Kodwa must be imprisoned for his corruption dealings.

It noted the country was already burning because of the ANC.

@Our_DA said:

"Zizi, take further steps to get to the nearest prison cell for your corrupt dealings. You are burning South Africa to ashes!"

@Our_DA also noted they were proud of the flag and were working hard to protect it and SA from the corrupt ANC/EFF Doomsday Coalition.

"If we do not unite to #RescueSA on 29 May, South Africa’s democratic institutions, as well as our economy, will burn to ash under this Coalition."

DA leader John Steenhuisen defended the advert, stating it symbolizes the future South Africa faces if voters do not support the DA.

The party reiterated its stance, indicating that the advert was part of its campaign strategy to address the country's pressing issues.

Ramaphosa and South Africans were unimpressed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on the controversy, criticizing the opposition party for featuring a burning national flag in its election adverts.

Ramaphosa labeled the depiction as an "abuse," arguing that it undermines the country's unity.

"Any organization that commits such an act, especially in the name of political expediency, seeks to destroy our country, unity, and collective identity. People have died for the National Flag, and South Africans rally around it daily."

The DA defended its advert, explaining that it aimed to underscore its argument that the nation is facing significant challenges under the African National Congress (ANC) leadership.

The advert portrays the flag engulfed in flames before being restored, symbolizing the party's message that voting for the DA is crucial for the country's future.

However, the advert sparked outrage among some South Africans, who accused the DA of disrespecting the flag to highlight societal issues.

Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of respectfully exercising free speech without inciting social upheaval or violence.

While acknowledging the country's challenges, President Ramaphosa has emphasized the progress made since the end of apartheid, urging voters not to jeopardize that progress.

DA’s flag-burning election campaign advert misses the mark

Briefly News reported that former public protector Thuli Madonsela is one of many South Africans who disapproved of the DA’s Election campaign advert.

Madonsela said the DA's Election campaign advert, with a burning of the SA flag, can be interpreted as disrespectful and disloyal to a symbol that is synonymous with the triumph against apartheid.

In her response to the ad on X, Madonsela said that while she could understand the intention, the party could’ve used other metaphoric symbols to share its message.

