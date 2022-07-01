A lady shared how her partner of six months was involved in a car accident just two months into their relationship

In a tweet, @reybecar_ disclosed that her man was unable to walk and was restricted to being in a wheelchair for four months

She said she had been present and supportive during his recuperation but was left heartbroken as soon as he could walk again

A heartbroken woman took to social media to share her pain when her man betrayed her after she had stuck by his side during a challenging time in his life.

Twitter user @reybecar_ shared a post about her break-up, where she revealed that her partner of six months was involved in a car accident just two months into their relationship.

A lady couldn't believe how her man betrayed her after she stuck by his side after his car accident. Image: @reybecar_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Her man was left wheelchair-bound after the tragedy but she chose to stick by him. However, nothing could have prepared her for what he’d do next once he had regained his ability to walk again.

“I dated my bf for 6 months, on the 2nd month of our relationship he got into an accident and was in a wheelchair for 4 months, during those months I was there for him and all, long story cut short, he got back to his feet last week, the first thing he had to do was to cheat on me,” @reybecar_ wrote in the tweet.

Although some peeps found her story farfetched, many users responded with support and words of advice.

@WambuguJoyce remarked:

“This is why you should be wicked to men.”

@BabyDee_25 commented:

“He probably cheated with someone he felt was there for him the most.”

@AdelekeFunmi18 wrote:

“So sorry dear. But if I am not gonna be biased, men's love language is ‘care’. Which makes me feel there is more to the story. Because men get drawn more, towards an affectionate woman, a caring woman, who is there for them at their vulnerable times. Or am I wrong? ✌️”

@Future_Landlady replied:

“Some partners are not worth your kindness tbh... how I wish we can identify an unworthy partner from the first time we see them so we don’t invest and waste our time and efforts.”

@larry_hotsense said:

“During those months I was there for him and all. You were there for him and I strongly doubt that you were with him, there's a big difference. Probably the girl he cheated on you with was with him while you were there for him.”

