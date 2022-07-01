A lucky lady took to social media to share snaps of how someone special made her bad day a better one

Twitter user @athandwe_ posted images of a beautiful, big bouquet of red roses that were delivered to her

She also revealed that she had never received such a special gift in her life and South African netizens were left gushing on her behalf

One beautiful lady was having a hectic day when a special someone decided to change that for the better by surprising her with a special delivery at the office.

Twitter user @athandwe_ posted images of a beautiful, big bouquet of red roses she was gifted recently along with a caption that revealed it was her first time receiving a gesture of the kind.

A lady's bad day became a whole lot better after she was surprised with a large bouquet of roses. Image: @athandwe_ /Twitter

Source: Twitter

“I’ve literally never received such in my life. Imagine a hectic day then bam!”

Flowers are an inherently romantic gift and they've been that way since the beginning of time. Their fragrance and association with beauty and love make them the ideal gift if you are ever in the need of a way to show your affection for someone.

Judging by @athandwe_’s smile it was just what she needed to uplift her spirits.

South African netizens were elated on her behalf and took to the comments to share sweet reactions to the tweet:

@Sammy_Gii replied:

“Your smile ❤️”

@SammySekake commented:

“Then my time is coming!”

@nellexis__ said:

“Omg!!!❤️ I don't know anyone more deserving.”

@IItumeleng_B responded:

“Love this for you ❤️”

@therealqueensdu shared:

“This is absolutely beautiful.”

Stunner shows off fancy handbag bae got her after posting about wanting it

In another story, Briefly News reported that one lucky babe was the envy of several women after she shared how her bae surprised her with a special gift she had been longing for.

Twitter user @thandoau took to social media to share photos of a stunning handbag she was gifted by her partner. She revealed that she had previously tweeted about wanting the fancy GalXBoy bag.

“I tweeted about this and my man said anything you want, princess,” @thandoau wrote.

Source: Briefly News