A beautiful woman has taken to Twitter to excitedly share that she’s obtained her driver’s licence, posting a cute snap to commemorate the milestone

@Phatsolove expressed how proud she was of herself for the massive achievement and was smiling from ear to ear on the pic shared online

Social media users were incredibly stoked for the woman’s fantastic accomplishment, with congratulatory comments pouring in

Getting a driver’s licence is a form of independence for many women, because let’s face it, being able to drive yourself around without relying on anyone is super cool!

One stunning lady was incredibly delighted after she finally became a legal road user and posted about the fantastic achievement online.

A pretty lady in Mzansi was excited to finally be a legal driver. Image: @Phatsolove/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

On her tweet, @Phatsolove expressed how excited and proud she was for the big personal milestone and posted a cute picture online as she smiled broadly holding the licence.

The cutie’s post was read:

“Finally a legal driver. This is such a huge accomplishment for me! I’m proud of myself.”

Social media users wish new driver well

Tweeps were overjoyed for the pretty young lady and congratulated her for the milestone she just reached. Other netizens encouraged @Phatsolove to always be safe on the road and offered her some pretty cool driving tips.

Let’s take a look at some of the top reactions:

@chepape_donny said:

“Rule number one, safety belt on.”

@Swanklord_Keezy wrote:

“Every win should be celebrated, congrats. May God bless you with a car.”

@missveebarbz added:

“Listen, I don't know you but I am super proud of you.”

Stunning mommy of 3 flexes with stylish new whip, netizens congratulate babe on bagging lux wheels

In a related story by Briefly News, a gorgeous mother was majorly stoked after bagging her first lux car, with the excited woman taking to social media to celebrate the achievement.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Nxavo Mukwevho said she was lost for words, noting that obtaining the new wheels felt like a dream come true. Mzansi netizens were incredibly excited for the young mom-of-three and congratulated her on the major achievement.

Source: Briefly News