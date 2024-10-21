One nanny faced a rude kid who ordered her to get juice without being polite and saying please

The TikTok video shows the little girl refusing to be courteous, even saying her mom pays for the nanny's services

Mzansi viewers were rubbed the wrong way, with many sympathising and saying they couldn't handle that behaviour

A nanny was captured teaching a child manners.Image: @queen34546

Mzansi is buzzing after a TikTok video showing a nanny's exchange with a very bossy little madam!

Rude demand from child

Posted by @queen34546, the video starts with the little girl, full of confidence, pointing to the kitchen and saying: "Stand up and go and bring me juice."

Yes, you read that right, no “please,” no “thank you" from the kiddo, just straight-up orders.

Now, most of us would’ve probably given the child a serious side-eye, but this nanny? She handled it like a pro. With the patience of a saint, she calmly tried to turn it into a teachable moment.

Girl refuses to be polite

But oh no, our little princess wasn’t having any of it. She doubled down, saying, there's no need for please, because her mom was paying the nanny for her services.

Watch the video below:

The video sparked all kinds of reactions. Some viewers were just not okay with how that kid was behaving.

See some comments below:

@SaziniZikhali said:

"Can I have that job just for a week?"

@NolwaziNkhosi shared:

"This is what I am going through everyday."

@Karab commented:

"I grew up having a nanny in my parent's house. Never in a single day disrespect her. I took her as my second mom, even now in my early forties I still visit her house. She raised me. 🥰"

@SindileShabangu mentioned:

"I'd rather stay home being unemployed."

@OMubwati wrote:

"I can't work there for 2 days because I have a short temper."

@TanyaradzwaNgwanya stated:

"We are suffering with these kids yoh."

@ViolaNikitaTshuma highlighted:

"This job is not easy. 😭"

@BODESTA added:

"She's not asking she's demanding mina anganya kum really. 😜"

SA debates over nanny's salary

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi mom of three caused a stir on social media after sharing a video showing her nanny caring for her kids.

Being a nanny is demanding because it requires constant attention and care for children while managing their physical and emotional needs throughout the day.

