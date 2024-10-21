“Stand Up and Go and Bring Me Juice”: Nanny Deals With Rude Child Barking Orders in Viral Video
- One nanny faced a rude kid who ordered her to get juice without being polite and saying please
- The TikTok video shows the little girl refusing to be courteous, even saying her mom pays for the nanny's services
- Mzansi viewers were rubbed the wrong way, with many sympathising and saying they couldn't handle that behaviour
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Mzansi is buzzing after a TikTok video showing a nanny's exchange with a very bossy little madam!
Rude demand from child
Posted by @queen34546, the video starts with the little girl, full of confidence, pointing to the kitchen and saying: "Stand up and go and bring me juice."
Yes, you read that right, no “please,” no “thank you" from the kiddo, just straight-up orders.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Now, most of us would’ve probably given the child a serious side-eye, but this nanny? She handled it like a pro. With the patience of a saint, she calmly tried to turn it into a teachable moment.
Girl refuses to be polite
But oh no, our little princess wasn’t having any of it. She doubled down, saying, there's no need for please, because her mom was paying the nanny for her services.
Watch the video below:
The video sparked all kinds of reactions. Some viewers were just not okay with how that kid was behaving.
See some comments below:
@SaziniZikhali said:
"Can I have that job just for a week?"
@NolwaziNkhosi shared:
"This is what I am going through everyday."
@Karab commented:
"I grew up having a nanny in my parent's house. Never in a single day disrespect her. I took her as my second mom, even now in my early forties I still visit her house. She raised me. 🥰"
@SindileShabangu mentioned:
"I'd rather stay home being unemployed."
@OMubwati wrote:
"I can't work there for 2 days because I have a short temper."
@TanyaradzwaNgwanya stated:
"We are suffering with these kids yoh."
@ViolaNikitaTshuma highlighted:
"This job is not easy. 😭"
@BODESTA added:
"She's not asking she's demanding mina anganya kum really. 😜"
SA debates over nanny's salary
In another article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi mom of three caused a stir on social media after sharing a video showing her nanny caring for her kids.
Being a nanny is demanding because it requires constant attention and care for children while managing their physical and emotional needs throughout the day.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za