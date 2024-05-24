A South African mother shared a video of her nanny caring for 3 children at once

The nanny was praised for her strength, but viewers expressed concern about her workload and salary

Many commented that the nanny deserved a raise for managing multiple children by herself

Mzansi had a lot to say about a mother showing her nanny care for all three of her children at once. Image: @tthobilee

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi mom of three caused a stir on social media after sharing a video showing her nanny caring for her kids.

Being a nanny is demanding because it requires constant attention and care for children while managing their physical and emotional needs throughout the day.

Woman shows nanny caring for 3 kids

Thobile (@tthobilee) shows the nanny attending to all three of her children at the same time as she carries one on her back, holds another crying toddler in her arms and watches the other sitting in his baby walker.

"My kids and their nanny," Thobile said in her post.

Mzansi expresses concern for the nanny

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who sympathised with the child caregiver and asked about her salary. Others expressed how strained the nanny must be, tasked with the job of caring for three children on her own.

thobza said:

"Uhola malini? Thixo ulala engafisi lutho engathi kukhathaza eyodwa (How much does she earn? Lord I'm sure she goes to bed exhausted, just one child is tiring)."

sthe responded:

"You're blessed sisi...umfakele ne bonus amandla uma ekhona ❤️(You must give her a big bonus if you can afford to)."

Lindiwe Molefe572 said:

"Awuuu ngeke, umthwalo ongaka (Awuu no ways, such a heavy burden)."

Maka Amahle wrote:

"Aaaaaa yooooh 3 children, she is strong. I struggle with just my one child. Happy for you sisi ."

MadamJali18 commented:

"I’m sure uhola 5k izingane eziningi kangaka(U'm sure she only earns R5K yet cares for so many kids)."

Bulelani(Zoe) said:

"Uqilaza ingane yabantu hawu 3 for 3k ayikho leyomali coz buka nje uyaziqubula n lendala isemhlani ai suka (You're straining the poor woman. Hawu three children for R3 000, that money is too little. Look at that older child on her back ai)."

Sobhazana commented:

"Three kids no nanny oyedwa, asethembe umholela kahle umntanabantu (Three kids and one nanny, I hope you're paying her well).

