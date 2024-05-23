A South African man, Siyanda Mbhele, posted a funny video on TikTok exposing his grandmother for hiding KFC from the rest of the family

The video shows Mbhele finding a hidden package of KFC under his grandmother's towel

Many netizens found the video amusing, and some commented on how lucky Mbhele was to still have his grandmother around

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A gogo was caught by her grandson after she hid KFC takeaways in her room. Image: @siyandambhele5

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man posted a hilarious video exposing his grandmother for hiding food from the rest of the house.

Grandson finds gogo's hidden KFC

A TikTok video by Siyanda Mbhele (@siyandambhele5) shows him calling his grandmother and questioning her about something hidden under a towel in her bedroom.

The gogo walks into the room as Siyanda removes the towel to reveal a large package of KFC that was closed with four pegs.

The gogo quickly grabbed the package and said that it was hers. She explained that she put the pegs on the package to prevent ants from getting to it.

Watch the funny video below:

Gogo amuses Mzansi

Many netizens responded to the video with funny comments as they poked fun at how the gogo was exposed for hiding KFC. Others commented on how lucky Siyanda was to still have his grandmother around.

ThulikaBonga responded:

"Haibo, ugogo uyathanda inyama. (Haibo, gogo loves meat.)"

Bavu commented:

"Owami wayefaka polony phansi kombhede, lidle ikati athi akubanjwe ingane azishaye. (Mine used to hide polony under the bead. The cat would eat it and she'd want to hit the kids thinking it was them.)"

AsandaMtoloMbatha commented:

"Wena Syanda uyakuthanda ukungena ezindabeni zikagogo ufunani ekamereni lagogo uze ubone izinto ezifihliwe nje."

Thembeka Radebe reacted:

"UGogo ubanjiwe. (Gogo is caught)."

CHESTER commented:

"Kumnandi ukuba nogogo ubusisiwe, mfowethu. (It's nice having a grandmother, you're blessed, bro.)"

Gogo hilariously rejects grandson's samoosas and demands KFC

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gogo did not mince her words when clarifying what she wanted for lunch.

A TikTok video shared by her grandson @siyandambhele5 shows him bringing her a plate of tasty samoosas and sauce, which she receives with much gratitude.

@siyandambhele5 can be heard explaining that since she has the samoosas, he will no longer buy her KFC - which he had initially promised her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News