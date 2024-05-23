A South African woman on TikTok, Busisiwe, bought a Bluetooth microphone for R94.99

The video shows her using it loudly to call her cousin and sing in a car with a friend

Netizens found her antics funny and some even asked where to buy the microphone

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A woman had fun using her Bluetooth microphone to annoy the people around her. Image: @busisiwe91

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman caused chaos wherever she can after getting her hands on a Bluetooth microphone.

A TikTok video shared by Busisiwe (@busisiwe91) shows her buying the microphone at a store for R94,99. When she finally got to put it to use, she annoyingly called her cousin loudly from next door.

The video continues to show Busisiwe singing and talking loudly with her friend in a car, both of them using the Bluetooth microphones.

Watch the funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Microphone fun leaves SA howling

The video garnered many views and funny comments from netizens who were amused by Busisiwe's antics. Others also asked where they could get the microphone to use themselves.

Kharishma Padiyadji commented:

"Kante siwathola kuphi? (Where can we get them?)

user73945492734935 replied:

"My country kodwa ."

SnooshBhelecy said:

"Cha bandla nami ngiyayifuna (I want one too)."

Nonhlanhla Black said:

"Nina kahle kahle nine mali(You guys have money)."

Ntombezinhle Ntombiz replied:

"I need this mic for my patients . Ngikhathele ukumemeza (I'm tired of shouting)."

Mzami_Sam commented:

"Sabela ntombazane."

Nompilo Khuzwayo@ commented:

"Ai ngahlupha nje ngayo eskoleni mangphendula i answer (I would cause trouble with it at school and use it answer)."

Woman uses pink microphone in taxi to shout her stop

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman pulled a hilarious stunt while on a taxi ride.

TikTok user @nnella2 posted a video showing her speaking into a pink battery-operated microphone while in a taxi as she shouted the stop she'd be jumping off at.

She can be heard saying "corner right" confidently the first time and then repeating it nervously when she realised how much attention she had received.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News