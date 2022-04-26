Footage of South Africa’s Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula rudely interrupting a woman singing the national anthem was shared online

The clip shows him snatching the microphone from her and addressing the crowd saying: “Amandla

In a second video, the politician remarks that the crowd’s disinterest maybe because the woman was not singing well

A video of South Africa’s Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula unexpectedly disrupting a woman singing the national anthem left Saffas’ jaws dropped.

The hilariously awkward clip was shared on Twitter by popular social media user Kulani (@kulanicool) and shows a woman singing Nkosi Sikelel iAfrika on stage with Mbalula standing beside her.

A video of Fikile Mbalula interrupting a woman singing the national anthem at an event was shared online. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The woman proceeds to sing before Mbalula rudely snatches the microphone from her and addresses the crowd saying: “Amandla”.

Another video taken from the same event shows Mbalula telling the crowd that he is not pleased by how they are moving around and walking off as the woman sings the anthem which holds great significance.

Mbalula also makes a comment that the crowd’s disinterest maybe because the woman was not singing well. However, he encourages her to start again and sing with zeal.

Saffas could not help but respond with shock and amusement at the minister’s blunt behaviour and remarks.

Check out the and some of the comments below:

@Lindoh711 reacted:

“No, he didn't!!!!!!”

@Lunga_26 replied:

“This is so wrong on so many levels. You don't interrupt the national anthem like that. Even Ras Dumisani who murdered the anthem on an international platform was left alone.”

@Owe2_G said:

“A top official disrespecting the national anthem.”

@keletsoII responded:

“But at least they should have hired somebody who can actually sing.”

@Xavier__101 wrote:

“That’s how someone should snatch his Minister position too uyabhimba naye. mara yaz uWrong lomjita guys.”

@thami_tzz commented:

“Man is always on some violence.”

@Ndlombango reacted:

“He could not stand it anymore.”

Video of Fikile Mbalula hilariously trying to blow out a sparkler at event has SA laughing out loud

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula had Mzansi peeps shaking their heads in hysterics after mistaking a sparkler for a candle.

In a video shared on Twitter by web influencer Daniel Marven (@danielmarven), the politician is seen attempting to blow out a sparkler on a cake numerous times.

He huffs and puffs as the flame reignites, much to his dismay. Mablula eventually gives up on his failed feat.

Source: Briefly News