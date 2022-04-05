A video of South African Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula attempting to blow out a sparkler at an event was shared online

The clip shows the MP’s many attempts to huff and puff at the handheld firework placed on a cake

The failed attempt had cyber citizens in stitches as they took to the tweet’s comments section to ridicule the politician

South African Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula had Mzansi peeps shaking their heads in hysterics after mistaking a sparkler for a candle.

A recent video of SA politician Fikile Mbalula had cyber citizens in sticthes. Image: DAVID HARRISON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video shared on Twitter by web influencer Daniel Marven (@danielmarven), the politician is seen attempting to blow out a sparkler on a cake numerous times.

He huffs and puffs as the flame reignites, much to his dismay. Mablula eventually gives up on his failed feat.

Daniel captioned the post:

“Mara Mr Mbaks o nyoko tima starlight banna (Mr Mbaks wants to blow out the starlight guys),” along with several laughing emojis.

South African online users could not help but laugh at the video and poked fun at the minister.

@Zulu15117401 commented:

“@MbalulaFikile… Mr Minister, is this how you guys are trying to stop the corruption in the ANC?”

@Malekarati said:

“Pothole e gana go thibega.”

@Sphetho wrote:

“Lol do you even blow that firecracker?”

@MaxwellMahlomo1 reacted:

“Common sense is not common.”

@prettythug434 replied:

“Wa mpolaya.”

@big_tshepz responded:

“So his wish didn’t want to be wished? The starlight is not corruptible.”

@ZenzeleKubheka9 said:

“These are the kinds of people we call our leaders. They make decisions on our behalf.”

Fikile Mbalula leaves social media confused after posting cryptic tweet about landing in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula raised a few eyebrows over the weekend when he took to social media to announce that he had just landed in Ukraine.

Many South Africans were surprised by Mbalula's tweet, considering that Ukraine is currently being attacked by Russian troops under the guise of "demilitarising" the country.

Since the initial attack on Thursday, 24 February, reports say approximately 1.5 million Ukrainian citizens have fled their homes to neighbouring countries.

Mbalula posted his cryptic tweet just before 11am on Saturday, 5 March without any further explanation, which had people wondering what business the Transport Minister had in Ukraine while the country is under attack.

