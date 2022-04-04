Popular social media user @kulanicool shared an image of a strangely constructed drain on his Twitter feed

The photo shows a stormwater drain with a raised concrete barrier surrounding it, defeating its primary purpose as a water catchment system

Kulani ridiculed that it was constructed in Mafikeng and his followers responded with funny comments on the post

Mzansi online users can make a joke out of just about anything – even a stormwater drain! This is after popular social media user @kulanicool shared an image of a strangely constructed drain on his Twitter account recently.

SA online users poked fun of an oddly constructed stormwater drain. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The image shows a stormwater drain with a raised concrete barrier surrounding it, defeating the purpose of functioning as infrastructure designed to effectively drain excess rain and groundwater from impervious surfaces such as paved streets, car parks, and parking lots. He jokingly captioned the post:

“Definitely Mafikeng.”

His online friends flocked in on the post with responses of banter and humour.

@Mfannenzo replied:

“Umsebenzi womuntu onebhabhalazi.”

@Mosilahead commented:

“Tender corruption, I'm sure this was done by a catering company.”

@NMS_NGOBENI reacted:

“ANC.”

@TanceLife wrote:

“In theory it’s supposed to work but in reality not so much, they put cement to block soil from closing that opening... The water above the moving soil get in with ease.”

@daly1_dineo said:

“My home town.”

@Tshepo47188644 reacted:

“Yoh hebanna? I thought I have seen it all mara this?”

@NAZEEM_G8 commented:

“iTender yase tarven.”

Source: Briefly News