A 56-year-old man was finally rescued after 18 long hours after he found himself stuck in a stormwater drain

The man had been waking on late Sunday night when fell into the manhole in Alberton, in the Gauteng province

Social media users are questioning whether the manhole had a lid on and highlighted how dangerous removing it can be

JOHANNESBURG - After 18 agonising hours of being trapped in a stormwater drain, a 56-year-old man was finally set free on Monday, 7 February.

The unsuspecting man had been walking late at night in tall grass near N12 freeway just before the Voortrekker Road off-ramp in Alberton, Gauteng on late Sunday night when he fell into the drain.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi, the unfortunate accident took place at approximately 10pm.

Ntladi says the authorities were only alerted on Monday afternoon after a passerby heard the trapped man calling out for assistance, according to News24.

The authorities were quickly dispatched and the man was immediately taken to hospital after being rescued at around 4.30om. According to SowetanLIVE, the man was treated for a leg fracture on his left leg.

South Africans say the man was lucky

@KwaUliwa said:

"Did it not have a manhole cover? This is very dangerous, I hope that those who remove the covers can see what their actions can result in."

@RooiplotHermit said:

"Lucky man!"

@shepherdmpofu said:

"Cut roadside grass...."

@trestrange said:

"Narrowly avoided qualifying for a @mrballen story."

