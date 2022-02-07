A woman was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after she was found hiding in the Johannesburg Metro centre offices

The woman allegedly had computer hard drives in her possession when she was caught by security personnel

According to the City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, this was not the first time the woman has broken into the city's offices

JOHANNESBURG - A brazen woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Monday morning, 7 February, after she was found in the offices with stolen property. She is said to have stolen computer hard drives.

The suspect was found security personnel hiding under a desk at around 2am at the Metro centre. This is not the first break-in to have happened at the centre this year.

A woman has been arrested after she was allegedly found in the City of Johannesburg offices with stolen items in her possession. Images: @coj_gfis

Speaking to eNCA, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse says the first break-in occurred on 24 January, 2022. In the CCTV footage, the woman was seen breaking into two departments, namely the legal department and the development planning department.

Upon inspection, it was found that the woman had tampered with 50 computers and also stole hardware. A motive for the break-in could not be established at the time. According to Phalatse, the suspect in question seems to be a repeat offender and was arrested in 2020, however, she was not convicted.

"This is a person who seems to be a repeat offender. Allegedly there's a case in 2020 where unfortunately a conviction could not be made. We weren't sure again what the issue was and we're really hoping that justice will prevail this time around," said Phalatse.

Phalatse arrived at the scene alongside MMC David Tembe in the early hours of Monday morning according to a Twitter post. Tembe told eNCA that the police are now investigating the matter.

South Africans weigh in the break-in at the City of Johannesburg

Heading online, South Africans have shared their thought about the break-in at the Metro centre. Some people have suggested that the City should conduct raids more frequently.

Some people think she will be released and will break-in into the offices again. Here are some comments:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Next week we'll hear stories that she got bail... Then next month you hear another story that the same office have lost evidence and guess who did it? The same woman. Aiii South Africa."

@Manoj91417366 said:

"I'm sure they will say she is a homeless person and she will get the best treatment. Evil forces at play."

@Peacefu19498497 said:

"The problem is, it's the is no accountability same thing every day."

@sigubude said:

"This country is under siege left and right criminals are panicking."

@Michael54040786 said:

"This is a cut and dried case. Put her in jail with "no bail" until her case comes up and then bury her with charges. I can guess which party she belongs to. Can you??"

@malokisa said:

"First of all who goes to work before 6 am also, Hard drives for what and from where?"

