Cops Seize R9.7m in Counterfeit Goods in Johannesburg, 4 Arrested

Police officers seized 19 400 items worth R9.7 million during a raid in the Johannesburg CBD

The raid was made possible through a multi-disciplinary operation aimed at reducing the levels of crime in Gauteng

Social media uses took to the internet in reaction to the massive bust, however, they were divided on the subject

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service seized a whipped R9.7 million worth of illegal counterfeit goods in the Johannesburg CBD.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, reported that the bust was made possible through the cooperation of several departments.

The police seized 19 400 items worth R9.7 million. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Four suspects were arrested by the police during the raid in which 19 400 items were seized.

The raid was part of a programme designed to reduce the lives of crime in Gauteng.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the massive bust

Franck Tibasima:

"Very good, well done but can you also go to chine mall and seize all counterfeit please call media to take pictures and videos and let's see the results..."

Motlhabane Beemane Arnold:

"I wonder what would happen to those counterfeit goods...burning them is not a good choice, I think they could be donated at homeless people centres or other charitable courses."

Kudzie Ranga:

"South Africans, l don't know if it's hate or jealousy or both but you can't rejoice to see someone's hustle being threatened like this, taking food from someone's mouth..... These people are buying and selling they are not making these items..."

Terry Smith:

"Leave them alone. They are trying to put food on the table. Go after the real criminals with guns, CIT robberies, house invasions, terrorist attacks on the infrastructure.!!"

Cele praises seizure of over 250 guns used in KZN political killings since 2018

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele felt encouraged as he announced the seizure of more than a quarter of a thousand weapons connected to a spate of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal in the past several years.

Speaking on intelligence-driven operations by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Durban on Wednesday, Cele said more than 250 firearms and 289 people have been arrested since 2018 as the police work to combat politically-motivated killings in the province.

"In this time, a task team has combed through [at least] 258 dockets, translating to a total of 289 arrests so far. Compared to the year before, this was 32 dockets more," said Cele, citing the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) had the highest prevalence for political killings.

