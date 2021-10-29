Halala: Lifeguards hailed as heroes for helping gogo, 95, on to the beach

A 95-year-old elderly lady was helped at the beach by a group of dedicated lifeguards who made sure she had a fantastic holiday

She was unable to navigate the beach sand in her wheelchair but the lifeguards were quick to help

They fetched her from her hotel every morning for four days and took her down to the beach

Dottie Scheider wanted to have a day at the beach and headed out to Orange Beach in Alabama.

The 95-year-old woman is wheel-chair bound and soon discovered that she could not navigate through the sands.

Dottie Scheider was treated to a wonderful holiday by the Orange Beach lifeguards. Photo credit: @Orange Beach Surf Rescue

Source: Facebook

The lifeguards soon noticed her dilemma and sprung into action. One of the lifeguards, Shane Martin, carried her to his ATV and drove her down to the beach and placed her into her chair.

Over the following four days, the lifeguards helped Dottie by fetching her from her hotel and taking her down to the beach.

Though Dottie tried to reward them, they refused to take tips and said that the smile on her face was all that they needed.

The pics of her being helped were shared on Facebook by the Orange Beach Surf Rescue group.

Social media users reacted to the post that went viral for all the right reasons

Jamie Carswell:

"You guys have gone viral for your good deeds! You just got a shout out on Fox News on SiriusXM radio, and you all deserve it! Thank you for making us proud!"

Kristi Gilbert Roberts:

"We were at the beach last week and were next to Ms Dottie , we watched them carefully transport her to and from her condo to her seat. They were so kind and caring with her . Made us very happy to see them going above and beyond to help this sweet family."

Shelly Slayton:

"That's wonderful that they helped her to and from the beach...I know it brightened her day when they would take her down to the water...These lifeguards need some recognition for their kindness and loyalty to the visitors of Orange Beach."

Source: Briefly.co.za