A South African claimed the R121 million Powerball jackpot, which turned his dreams of a new car and house into an unimaginable reality

The winner said he sees the victory as an opportunity to secure generational wealth after the financial challenges he faced

South Africans on social media platforms voiced their doubt regarding the authenticity of the lottery

A Powerball jackpot winner explained how the prize money will change his life. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

A Powerball jackpot winner has emerged to claim a staggering R121 million, breaking the 19 consecutive rollovers streak.

The winning bet of R45, placed online, turned into a life-altering win for the fortunate player.

Building legacy with prize money

According to SowetanLIVE, the guy was inspired by a premonition a month earlier. The winner's partner foresaw them acquiring a new car and house reportedly.

Little did they expect that jotting it down in a notebook would lead to the mega jackpot victory. The winner now sees the newfound riches as an opportunity to secure generational wealth and create a lasting legacy for their family.

SA questions legitimacy of lottery

However, scepticism brews as some South Africans question the legitimacy of the lottery. Among messages of congratulations, many are speculating about possible rigging.

See some of the comments below:

Bunny Ngwenya said:

"Congrats to ANC they needed the money for campaigns."

Lee Maartens stated:

"Sharing is caring. Congratulations."

Lebogang Leonard posted:

"Another trick to lure South Africans."

Skunk Addik added:

"Cadres winning or rigging the lotto."

Lilo Stitch wrote:

"Ayikho leyo."

Nomalizo Buyelekhaya joked:

"Can I get his numbers please? "

Seipati Molise asked:

"So the winner is from which province?"

Agisanyang Morebudi added:

"How was his reaction when he arrived? Wondering if he took my advice. "

