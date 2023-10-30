The minister of Education, Angie Motshekga, advised matric students against cheating during their matric exams

The department also said that there will be dire consequences for cheating and that those found guilty will be punished

A Gauteng educational spokesperson said that those found guilty would fail the subject and be prevented from writing other exams

The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, warned students not to think about cheating. Images: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga warned matriculants not to cheat for the upcoming exams. Her comments that the government will be merciless to those caught cheating didn't go down well with South Africans, who criticized her for her words.

Angie Motdhekga warns matrics

The matric learners exams started on Monday (30 October), and learners from across the country are sitting down and writing their finals for the year. They will be kicking off the exams with English paper one. Minister Motshekga said that matriculants should avoid cheating at all costs.

She also added that some learners opened the question paper earlier than needed. As such, the department compelled learners to sign pledges to ensure the exam ran smoothly and without irregularities.

The department's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, pointed out that anyone caught cheating will be punished. According to SABC News, He stressed that learners should not bother themselves with cheating because once they find themselves in the act, they will pay the price.

Gauteng Department of Education's spokesperson Steve Mabona told Briefly News that anyone caught cheating will be severely affected.

"The learner's results will be nullified and barred from writing the exam in the next two or three coming exams," he said.

Mzansi dislikes Angie's comments

South Africans on Facebook disapproved of Motshekga's remarks.

Mabunda Chris said:

“It should have been no mercy for those who will switch off electricity in this exam time.”

Kagiso Ndhlovu added:

“Can they be kind and focus on encouraging our young people to do well? All this stupid military attitude is counterproductive when not timed appropriately.”

Mogamma Cader remarked:

“The percentage per subject is only 30%, and they still cheat.”

Xhepo Maxaba shot a comment from the hip.

“She must also write her matric.”

Frank Gool asked:

“In the dark?”

Da Ka Lo pointed out:

“No cheating.”

Diligence Nkuthalo Master observed:

“These children were busy on TikTok and Facebook posting explicit content. I wish these exams will last forever.”

