Popular Soweto club Konka is closing its doors in May of this year after its 'season finale'

Konka plans to move to a new location and focus on hosting experiential events rather than just club nights

The announcement sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning its financial practices while others expressed sadness and relief

Popular Soweto nightclub Konka is closing its doors after attracting celebrities and big spenders for several years. Image: konkasoweto

The days of popping expensive bottles at the popular Konka nightclub in Soweto have come to an end - and interestingly, several South Africans saw it coming.

Konka to move from Soweto

The popular establishment known to attract celebrities, public figures and big spenders released a media statement on Instagram announcing its closure.

"As we stand on the verge of a new chapter, reflecting on a remarkable era and the journey that followed, KONKA Soweto, our haven of memories and shared experiences, has exceeded our wildest dreams, and it’s all thanks to you. With bittersweet sentiments, we announce our farewell to Soweto.”

The club will host its 'season finale' from 18 February until May this year.

According to the statement, the club will look forward to establishing itself in a new home.

"We will continue to focus on crafting experiential lifestyle and outdoor events; our journey starts with Thaba Echo in March, Durban in July, The Aby Dhabi F1 Weekend, NYE Dubai, Cape Town in January and the biggest lifestyle festival in Africa."

SA reacts to the Konka closure

Many Facebook netizens reacted to the news with sarcasm and banter as they alleged that Konka was a money laundering front and had met its goal of cleaning corrupt money.

Others, particularly men, simply joked about how relieved they were that the club was closing and that their baby mamas and girlfriends were safe from the glitzy lifestyle and men with money.

Bheki Desonic Maphalala said:

"The money is clean now."

Makhosonke Manqoba Nkosi commented:

"Money laundering was a SUCCESS."

Xolani Mcijo Mazibuko wrote"

"It was going to be impossible to run such an experience club in Soweto next door to a very good and cheaper club PDL. It's sad that some people will lose work but I think the guys should go back to Moja Cafe and invest more in it ."

Jacqueline Morkel said:

"Their objectives are met."

Thabane Khoza replied:

"Max's Lifestyle unshakable they will come and go Salute lapho Mr Max."

Wesi Masilo responded:

"We can have our women now."

