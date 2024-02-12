Eskom is expecting that loadshedding will improve over the next few days as the utility works to battle power cuts

The utility revealed that the country would remain between Stages three and four until a determined time

Netizens did not see this as news to celebrate but were livid about the loadshedding continuing unabated

Eskom was given no small amount of sarcasm for its attempt to improve loadshedding.

Source: Getty Images

Eskom announced that there would be an improvement from the loadshedding the country is currently experiencing. The utility revealed that there would be a drop in stages as more units return online.

Eskom is working on improving loadshedding

Eyewitness News said Eskom reduced Stage five to Stage four on Tuesday, 12 February. This was after the country was thrown into Stage six load-shedding, with parts of the country being plunged into darkness for extended periods. According to Eskom, this is because there is an improvement in generating capacity as five units returned online and are expected to replenish the emergency reserves.

South Africans displeased

Netizens on Facebook showed a lack of interest in the announcement; some voiced their displeasure.

Sphelele Dlamini was sarcastic.

"Thank you for the crime schedule time adjustments notice. We will at least be able to plan our prayer sessions accordingly. What a considerate government we have."

Michelle Moore exclaimed:

"It's all political, and they should be charged with treason!"

Ingrid Landsman brought to mind promises Cyril Ramaphosa made during his SONA speech.

"So Uncle Cyril was wrong about the end of loadshedding being in sight."

Kgosi Groenewald Jnr pointed out:

"Come Saturday, the ANC won't have loadhedding when they deliver their election campaign."

Michel Ohlsson was also sarcastic.

"Wow, thanks so much Eskom. Such a relief. I thought we were gonna stay on Stage six. So grateful it's only stage four."

Nkosiyabo Dube pointed out:

"The truth is that loadshedding is here to stay. I have accepted that it is now a citizen and no longer a resident."

