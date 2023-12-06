Kamo Mphela recently rocked the stage at Konka and danced for the crowd in a tiny leather outfit

However, the Dalie hitmaker was shamed by Mzansi who gave her clothes a huge thumbs-down for being too revealing

Netizens weren't impressed with Kamo's outfit choice and called her out

Mzansi threw shade at Kamo Mphela's dance performance where the singer wore a revealing outfit. Images: kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela recently hit the stage at Konka and was captured dancing for her supporters. However, the Amapiano sensation's outfit of choice didn't sit well with netizens. Kamo performed in a tiny leather outfit exposing her bum and left Mzansi unimpressed.

Kamo Mphela shows off lit dance moves

Kamo Mphela knows how to get a club shaking and she recently rocked Konka performing her hit single, Dalie. The singer recently celebrated her birthday and her song's success, so she had a lot to be grateful for.

In a video shared by Twitter (X) user, MDN News, the Amapiano singer wore a tiny leather outfit and left nothing to the imagination as she danced and shook her bum to her hit song:

Mzansi weighs in on Kamo Mphela's dance moves

Netizens were more concerned about Kamo Mphela's outfit than they were about her dance moves and shamed the singer for her revealing clothes.

Previously, Kamo caught smoke after she and her alleged bae, Toss posted a new dancing video.

KingDave2024 said:

"We gotta be honest sometimes."

Mbongeni_Kupiso asked:

"Why are they all now naked at gigs?"

Martin_Sugar69 wrote:

"These kids are putting way too much effort into this moola and fame - n*dity, dancing, content, promiscuity, trying to be relevant, etc... It's a TASK."

Antonio_The1st posted:

"Being naked is really not a thing anymore… it’s business."

PGalatians67 advised:

"She needs to sometimes dress up, can’t be showing *ss in all gigs."

Kamo Mphela Dalie music video hits a million views

In a recent report, Briefly News shared an update on Kamo Mphela's Dalie music video where the singer revealed that her visuals hit a million views in just four days.

Kamo thanked God as well as her supporters for holding her down:

"Dalie hit 1M views in 4 days. God has been amazing. Shout out to the KiKi gang for your support through this journey of life."

Source: Briefly News