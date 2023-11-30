Amapiano artists Toss and Kamo Mphela dropped another saucy video of them dancing together

The video was also shared on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Netizens gave the video mixed reactions as some said Kamo Mphela keeps on jumping instead of dancing

Kamo Mphela and Toss dropped another saucy dance video. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Kmao Mphela sure knows how to deliver content. The star recently shared a clip of her and Toss dancing together, sparking dating rumours.

Kamo Mphela and Toss drop another saucy video

Singers Kamo Mphela and Toss yet again dropped a saucy video of them dancing together. The Thula Thula hitmaker once again also hit two million views on her new Dali music video four days after it was released.

The second video of both the stars was reshared on Twitter by the news and gossip page MDNews and was captioned:

"Kamo Mphela x Toss..."

Watch the full video below:

The video of Kamo and Toss receives mixed reactions

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, some netizens weren't entirely impressed by Kamo's dancing, while others thought they looked good together. See some of the comments below:

@Dineo_Metja shared:

"This routine baya ishaya strong."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"One thing Kamo can do is Jump like she’s competing in the Olympics! As for dancing, hmmm."

@RichBlackWidow wrote:

"A good dancer, this one."

@busiwe_bubu mentioned:

"They dance well together."

@treasure_tresor commented:

"She’s always doing the same dance, different song. Jump, jump."

@the_mbalzieee questioned:

"Are they dancing or skipping?"

@sani_sukazi wrote:

"Enough now."

@MorakeMosh responded:

"They must just date."

Dalie goes gold in 6 days

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kamo Mphela announced that her song Dalie reached gold in six days.

"Dalie went gold in 6 days, and I honestly would love to thank god & everyone for their support. It’s been a long journey but I’d honestly love to proudly pour my heart to God for his grace in this period. Ngiyabonga & a big s/o to my team let’s go harder."

Kamo Mphela's song became an instant hit on TikTok.

