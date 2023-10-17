Kamo Mphela's new hit, Dalie, reached two million streams online four days after it was dropped

Amapiano sensation recently dropped her new hit single on Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Kamo Mphela is the first South African lead female artist in history to receive over 100k daily streams for a song on SA Spotify

Kamo Mphela became the first South African lead female artist to receive over 100k daily streams on SA Spotify. Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Without a doubt, Kamo Mphela is definitely a certified queen of Amapiano. The 23-year-old amapiano sensation's new hit single has blown up the music charts.

Kamo Mphela's song Dalie hit two million streams in four days

Kamo Mphela is the girl she thinks she is. The young female star recently made headlines after she posted a clip of herself twerking to Uncle Waffles' hit song, Peacook Revisit, which set the internet buzzing with her killer moves.

The star just topped the trending list as her new hit song, Dalie, reached two million streams online four days after it was dropped. Kamo released the song on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, which had already reached over 200 million views on TikTok in less than 24 hours since it was dropped.

Kamo Mphela celebrates this career milestone

Kamo has a lot to celebrate as the amapiano queen became the first South African lead female artist in history to receive over 100k daily streams for a song on SA Spotify.

The 23-year-old posted the good news of her song reaching a huge milestone on her Instagram timeline. The star said:

"I thank God and the team( it’s just stats)."

View the post below:

Previously, Kamo Mphela told Briefly News that she had manifested Dalie. She said:

"I brought Dalie into existence, and while I didn't anticipate the overwhelming reception, I had a strong belief in its potential for success. Dalie swiftly gained viral status on TikTok and even secured the 8th spot on Shazam charts before its official release.

"As a result, we decided to expedite the release to meet the demand of our dedicated fans. Their unwavering love and support mean the world to me, and I'm truly thankful for their continuous encouragement throughout this journey."

Fans salute Kamo Mphela

Shortly after posting online, netizens showered her with heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

ntando_zikalala_ wrote:

"YOU DEFINITELY KAMO MPHELA. I’m so proud of you."

sisamkele_t said:

"Proud of you my love."

ayrastarr replied:

"Congratulations."

pamela_mtanga responded:

"Shining star!!!!"

officialmajorsteez said:

"too hard."

lesegom_official said:

"Proud of you Big Sis."

