A video of Kamo Mphela twerking to Uncle Waffles' new song 'Peacock Revisit' had gone viral

The international DJ, Uncle Waffles, shared a clip of her dancing to the single taken from her new album

Netizens were still shocked at how different she looked every single time she trends online

Kamo Mphela showed that she still got it after Uncle Waffles shared a video clip of her dancing to 'Peacock Revisit.' Image: @kamo_mphelaxx

Uncle Waffles shows love to Kamo Mphela

The DJ shared a TikTok video of Kamo Mphela dancing to her new release, Peacock Revisit.

Kamo was wearing a figure-hugging two-piece and holding an orange fur bag.

Video attracts positive reviews

Netizens were impressed by Kamo Mphela's dance moves. However, there had been a raging debate on Kamo Mphela wearing many faces.

The dancer and Amapiano singer usually look different every time she posts a picture or video on social media.

@Everythingloy said:

"Kamo is pretty."

@Tokyo_Trev said:

"I really do not know Kamo Mphela."

@lesegotriumph said:

"I’ve accepted that Kamo Mphela is an illusion, she only exists in my mind as whoever she decides to appear as to me."

@ncobyle said:

"She looks like the original Kamo Mphela here."

@KingTyro said:

"We need science to tell us how does her face change with every pic/video of her."

Uncle Waffles released 3rd album

The Amapiano DJ, who shot to stardom with a viral video and landed on Drake's radar, released her third studio project, An Asylum Of Solace.

Uncle Waffles admitted to having an unexplainable feeling of gratitude, and she relayed those feelings on her album.

"I hope you guys love it the way I do. This project is a curated musical version of my journey, feelings that can only be shared through music, coming into almost two years since my life completely changed.

"Solace is a representation of the grace that followed me and gave me so much peace and happiness, a mirror into how beautiful this journey continues to be, the blessings within this journey."

