A video of a young woman surprising her mother with a sudden dance routine has gone viral online

The video posted on TikTok shows the mother stunned and confused after her daughter almost kicked her

Mzansi Netizens were amused by the video and shared jokes and banter in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Children love to get a reaction out of people, and pranking their parents is a surefire way to do that. They enjoy seeing their parents surprised, confused, or even angry.

A mother was left stunned when her daughter broke into a hyper dance in front of her. Image: @yung_mami_x/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman left her mother completely dumbfounded after barging into the living room with a burst of energy and proceeding to dance in front of her.

Daughter leaves mother stunned after breaking into hyper dance moves

The video posted on TikTok by @yung_mami_x shows the hyperactive woman breaking into a dance routine in front of her mother and almost kicking her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The frightened mother, who had been smoking her cigarette and watching tv, looks at her daughter with complete confusion.

"My mother was very unhappy about this," @yung_mami_x captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by daughter's stunt

Many amused netizens couldn't help but respond with jokes and banter in the comments section.

DON. LORÖ replied:

"Next time umshaye nge spin kick bayadelela abazali ."

Bongi wrote:

"Abazali banenkinga entsha sha."

Rosie wrote:

"Not her holding the cigarette away so you don't burn ."

Thafi Geda said:

"Uthukile umzali uzitshela ukuthi uvukwa amadimoni."

Lee-Rose McDlomo commented:

"Ama2000 kodwa would be the end of us. Ngeke."

Nkuh Khuzwayo replied:

"You almost put out her cigarette, that's why ."

Angie Angie responded:

"You guys are going to kill our parents oe."

TikTok video shows young girl grooving in living room as woman watches while drinking

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video of a groovist at heart who decided to bring groove into her house is trending for two reasons.

She was considered brave, and her mom in the video sipped on her Savanna without a care, leaving netizens on the virtual floor in laughter!

Nothando.Mkhize’s hilarious clip of her turning the living room into a dancefloor was accompanied by an equally side-splitting caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News