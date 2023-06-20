A youngster got her groove back in a video that shows her throwing herself a party at home

A family member looks on nonchalantly while moghel struts her stuff all over the place

What has Mzansi’s sides split was how the old lady was sipping on her Savannah, minding her own business and keeping busy on her phone

TikTokker Nothando Mkhize decided to turn her living room into a groove site in front of her mother, who couldn't care less.

Source: UGC

A TikTok video of a groovist at heart who decided to bring groove into her house is trending for two reasons.

She was considered brave, and her mom in the video sipped on her Savanna without a care, leaving netizens on the virtual floor in laughter!

TikTokker grooves in front of mom

Nothando.Mkhize’s hilarious clip of her turning the living room into a dancefloor was accompanied by an equally side-splitting caption.

The caption read:

“POV: you decided to bring groove home because your parents don’t allow you to groove.”

In the video, the young lady dances her way into the room with an amapiano background blaring, setting the groove scene. She then busts a few moves in front of her mother, who casually looks at her phone.

The young woman continues busting it and even sings along to the jam in the elder’s face, truly embodying the spirit of the groove at that moment.

Netizens were out of their mind with laughter.

Watch the funny video here:

Mzansi in love with mommy's chilled vibe

Not only is the youngun brazen enough to groove in front of her parent, but the old lady is unbothered while sipping on her bev and voice-noting while she watches the shenanigans.

The comments focused primarily on what mommy could have been saying in the voicenote or what was happening in her mind.

Cristy believes she was communicating with the church WhatsApp group while sipping. She said:

“Not the mom drinking Savannah when she is reading the messages from church.”

Nqonqodwane YeDubez noted how mom didn’t care about the groove acts. She added:

“Lapho uGal uzidlela umsavavo wakhe akazngeni.”

User141 was sure that her mother SBWLed to join her. He pointed out:

“I’m not gonna lie, but your mom feels like joining you.”

Other comments pointed out how lucky she was to be surrounded by all that booze.

Kylieeee.m commented that she would not go anywhere with all those beverages on the wall. She added:

“I would also stay at home if I had that alcohol wall thing at home.”

Princess Gift Fideli expressed that there was no need to go outside. She chipped in:

“The groove is already home, dear. Just look at that collection.”

Grounded Mzansi lady takes the groove home, drops the broom for the beat

In a recent similar article, Briefly News reported that a grounded young woman decided to groove her way through the punishment.

@king_naynay27 got down to the dancefloor, blasting Mnike while doing her chores.

She even goes as far as dropping her equipment, evidently driven by Mnike to sweat it on the floor.

TikTokkers joined her in the fun, with some even asking for a higher volume.

