A TikTok video of a drunk monkey chilling in the boot of a car is circulating fast amount South Africans online

The small furry animal is seen in the viral footage passed out while holding one bottle of Savanna

People were stunned by the monkey showing human-like behaviour, and they responded with hilarious commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a drunk monkey left netizens dead with laughter on social media. Image: @artificialprist

Source: TikTok

A video capturing a hilariously intoxicated monkey passed out in a car has left netizens in stitches.

Intoxicated monkey trends

The TikTok footage, which has garnered over 189 000 views within days, shows the comical scene. The drunk monkey was sprawled out in a parked car, seemingly suffering from the effects of its own version of a wild night out.

It is clear the furry animal was out of it because he clutched onto a bottle of a half-empty Savannah.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Drunk monkey's car nap stuns netizens

The escapade of the tipsy monkey has even led to a surge of comments as people were amused and shocked by the clip.

Netizens joked about what was going through his mind, and many who are familiar with the potency of the alcoholic beverage said they could relate.

Watch the video posted by @artificialprist below:

TikTok users joke about Savanna drinking monkey

@MzothuleZulu said:

"He is regretting this life decision right? "

@nhlomolenghlomla stated:

"It's not breathing."

@jayvanderwesthuizen mentioned:

"Mjolo plus Savanna don't mix. Uzozikakela."

@ekisdaiou commented:

"Literally every savanna drinker."

@n_spha posted:

"Manje yalala ngathi ixakwe umjolo."

@Tar Lu _ wrote:

"Very tired after last night's hard witchcraft heist."

@user6766755014680 added:

"That time the bottle is held by its little fingers. "

@spiceman55 said:

"Someone's father after a long day."

Monkey steals woman’s KFC meal, funny TikTok video has Mzansi in stitches: “Add a meal called nantsika”

In another article, Briefly News recorded that this woman was not expecting her KFC to be taken by a monkey. Filming the monkey, the lady caught the moment when her fresh KFC was snatched by the furry intruder.

Monkeys are a menace in Mzansi. They are fearless and will literally take the food from your hand. This poor woman learnt the hard way when her lunch got taken right before her eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News