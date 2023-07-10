This lady had her whole KFC meal stolen from her by a monkey who was chilling by her backdoor

TikTok user @mhiza_madondile got the whole thing on camera and shared it online

Many people laughed in the comments as they, too, know the struggle of monkey theft in Mzansi

This woman was not expecting her KFC to be taken by a monkey. Filming the monkey, the lady caught the moment when her fresh KFC was snatched by the furry intruder.

This woman got the monkey stealing her KFC on camera and shared it online. Image: TikTok / @mhiza_madondile

Source: Getty Images

Monkeys are a menace in Mzansi. They are fearless and will literally take the food from your hand. This poor woman learnt the hard way when her lunch got taken right before her eyes.

Mzansi woman shares video of a monkey stealing her KFC

TikTok user @mhiza_madondile shared a video of a cute monkey at her door. Sis never expected the monkey to go further than the door, and then, bam, it ran inside and snatched her KFC!

The woman was so shocked that all she did was scream and laugh. Take a look:

Mzansi people laugh at the monkey antics, sharing some stories

People took to the comment section to have a good laugh. Some even suggested KFC use this as a marketing tool and an opportunity for a new meal item lol.

Read some of the funny comments:

Bambo suggested:

“KFC must add a meal called Nantsika”

Sir_Ndzu SNR laughed:

“He was prepared to die for that Nantsika! ”

kelly_mabaso knows the struggle:

“Me when I was in Durban, I was taking butter in the fridge, then boom, bread was gone ”

Felicia said:

“These ones don't have peace shmm ”

user1100805736905 was here for the comments:

“The comments are funnier than the advert ”

TikTok video of fed-up customer walking KFC drive-thru has Mzansi in stitches: "You're giving us ideas here"

In related news, Briefly News reported that normally people drive through drive-thrus, but a young man went viral for walking through KFC's drive-thru!

In a four-minute clip, @slimkat.matenda shared how he and his friend @lelona.daweti decided to walk through KFC behind other cars.

@lelona.daweti placed her order, and when it was time to collect her order, she was told that she couldn't get it because he was walking.

Source: Briefly News