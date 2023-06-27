After being tired of waiting to be served inside, a young woman and her friends decided to order their food on foot at the drive-thru

The employees were not pleased and urged her to fetch her car, much to her annoyance and disappointment

Unshaken, her friend drives next to her, and she still gets her order while walking through, much to the laughter of Mzansi

A young woman and her friend took matters in their own hands when they walked through the KFC drive-thru after waiting too long inside to get their order.

Source: TikTok

Normally people drive through drive-thrus, but a young man went viral for walking through KFC's drive-thru!

In a four-minute clip, @slimkat.matenda shared how he and his friend @lelona.daweti decided to walk through KFC behind other cars.

Fed-up customer walks through KFC

The caption read:

"We walked into KFC, and it was so full, so this guy decided we should walk through."

Before they placed their orders at KFC, the young folk engaged in small talk.

@lelona.daweti placed her order, and when it was time to collect her order, she was told that she couldn't get it because he was walking.

She disagreed with the workers and explained that it was full inside, so she parked her car and decided to walk.

The employees were not having it, so moghel was forced to give her car keys to her friends.

@Lelona.daweti seemed heartbroken that her plan failed, but she did not give up.

Instead, she walked alongside the car and pays for her order.

She walked next to the car and got the food this way!

The final caption is a tongue-in-cheek expression of victory.

"Still got the food by walking tho!"

Watch the video here:

Netizens love TikTokker's creativity

Mzansi lit the comment section with very colourful comments, suggestions and pointers.

One netizen was impressed by the young lady's manners as she placed an order at KFC.

Tshiamo Bontle Ndebe said:

"Nothing is cuter than a young woman who has respect. Please and thank you come a long way."

Communication Student poked fun at how notoriously slow KFC's drive-thru service was. She said:

"Praying for you guys to have an actual drive-thru."

User4081756322875 couldn't believe how dumb KFC was. She remarked:

"Hebathong. Batho ba KFC ba dom. You didn't even get in the car but still paid."

White Heart wondered why cars even matter at this stage.

"Bathong, why does it matter if there's a car or not?"

Lindanajijana noted creativity. She commented:

"Like, you're giving us ideas here."

