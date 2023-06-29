A video of a man telling a story of how his partner arrived home with a Chicken Licken takeaway has gone viral

The footage shows the man describing that the slip of the meal was written Drive Thru spurring many suspicious questions in his head

The man went on to share that he couldn't eat for two whole weeks, leaving South Africans amused

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One gent was left absolutely heartbroken after his girlfriend came home with some Chicken Licken one day.

A man was left with many questions when his girlfriend came home with a Chicken Licken takeaway. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages, @Didi409/Twitter

Source: TikTok

Heartsore man shares how bae broke his heart with Chicken Licken

A hilarious video posted on TikTok by @intandane_ayilahlwa shows the man sitting on the floor as he details the heartbreaking story.

In the clip, he is heard saying that the woman had arrived home with the takeaway meal saying she made some good day at work that day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The man said he noticed that the slip was written Drive Thru, which left him with many questions as his girlfriend does not have a car, nor do any of her friends. He explained that this upset him greatly, driving him back to smoking and abusing alcohol. He said he didn't eat for two weeks straight because of the matter.

Bathong, who would have thought a meal from one of South Africa's biggest fast-food fried chicken restaurant chains, Chicken Licken, could lead to a man's pain.

According to Reach Out, the feelings that come with being cheated on are hardly ever simple. You feel betrayed, angry, embarrassed and completely heartbroken. It can make you question everything about yourself, your relationship and your life.

Although there's no proving the woman in question was unfaithful, we're sure our guy here can relate very well to these emotions.

Mzansi amused by man's heartbreak story

Naturally, South African netizens were left in stitches at the man's story and responded with hilarious comments to the video.

Thembinkosi said:

"Kwaqala lapho uk'thimula."

Akhona replied:

"Wena idla ukudla angithi ulambile."

@Nomcossy_ wrote:

"She was in an Uber come on . He’s being ridiculous ."

Si said:

"Akungphathanga kahle lokho ."

@SibusisoMtungwa commented:

" Isigaxa sendaba."

@NonhlahlaNkuna responded:

"I saw, he literally said he was not hungry."

Cphezo said:

"Ai inkinga yodwa lena."

Heartbroken woman ghosted by bae after booking and paying for her 30th birthday trip

In another story, Briefly News reported that whoever said umjolo is not for the faint-hearted was onto something because it's rough out there.

One woman was left speechless and shattered after her man did the most despicable thing on her birthday nogal.

Lintle Mokitimi (@lintlemokitimi) posted a video on TikTok revealing how she had booked and paid for everything for a trip with a man to celebrate her 30th birthday, only for him to ghost her on the day of the trip. Yoh!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News