A video of a group of friends from the Vaal enjoying a good time at groove has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the group is seen submerging their phones inside an ice bucket filled with water and alcohol bottles

Many South African netizens were left baffled by the stunt as they questioned the group's motives

A group of bold groovists from the Vaal put their Apple iPhones to the test during a fun night out.

South Africans were puzzled by a group of friends who submerged their iPhones in an ice bucket. Image: @stress.wase_vaal/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Group drown their iPhones in water at groove

A video posted on TikTok by @stress.wase_vaal shows young women and men partying it up at a club as they place their iPhones inside an ice bucket filled with ice water and bottles of alcohol.

They intentionally submerge their devices inside the water and take them out to show that the phones are still fully functional as they cheer and dance up a storm.

Watch the video below:

iPhone water resistance

According to CNet, Apple's iPhone 12 is water-resistant, so it should be totally fine if you accidentally drop it in the pool or it gets splashed with liquid.

According to Apple's support page, you shouldn't intentionally submerge or swim with your iPhone or take it to extreme temperatures.

Well, this cheerful group clearly didn't get that memo.

SA Peeps react to the video

Several social media users responded to the video with confusion as they questioned why the group decided to engage in such an activity. Others remarked that it was a silly stunt that had their anxiety peaking.

Fuwe asked:

"Sisase lah kanti ngo 2023?"

ANIAH❤️♌ said:

"Android users, let's gather here and watch."

Queen_Deka responded:

"Ay, utshwala ‍♀️."

Sneh_m1 commented:

"Bethuna ‍♀️‍♀️siphi isidingo."

Larry Mdunge said:

"I saw Vaal, and I understood immediately."

Butterfly Follows you replied:

"Rumour has it that the phone is still ringing! ."

Baatile reacted:

"My anxiety won't let me."

Ntombie_Mthembu. wrote:

"Hhayi iPhone yam ke sana nange party ka mandela."

princesszamanyambose replied:

"Nidakwa kabi nina."

