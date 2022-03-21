A South African man recently took to Twitter to share that romantic relationships require a dispute resolution body

He revealed that he was unfairly dismissed from his previous relationship and that the CCMA needed to intervene

Local online users could not help but poke fun at the post as they responded with similar sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One Mzansi man had the cyber community in a hilarious frenzy after taking to social media to suggest a new approach to dealing with umjolo and heartbreak.

A newly single @IamNtabiso posted about how his relationship ended abruptly and that a dispute resolution body was needed to resolve the matter.

A heartsore man shared that he was unfailry dismissed from his previous relationship. Image: @IamNtabiso/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the tweet:

“I think we need CCMA for relationships, I was unfairly dismissed.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

One can only imagine the shock and heartbreak this gent must be going through to come up with such measures after his fairytale took a quick turn.

By definition, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) is a dispute resolution body established in terms of the Labour Relations Act, 66 of 1995 (LRA). It is an independent body that does not belong to and is not controlled by any political party, trade union or business. It aims to give effect to everyone’s Constitutional rights and freedom to foster labour peace and equity.

In true Mzansi fashion, Saffas had a field day with the Twitter post. They shared their witty and hilarious comments in response to the heartbroken man’s suggestion.

@Dr_Uncle_ asked:

“How about you put your CV elsewhere instead of seeking conciliation?”

@Ntsako_Vee commented:

“I was unfairly dismissed after Valentine’s Day. Yesterday he posted his new GF.”

@PrudyOBusisiwe wrote:

“Iyooo so many of my exes would need to be reinstated.”

@TumiNkosi said:

“For those that also suffered heartbreak so bad, they can no longer work.”

@MabundaMceb replied:

“The best thing to do with "mjolo relationships" is to set an expiry date from the onset. I recommend six months, then the parties split and move on or re-negotiate terms and conditions for the next six months.”

@Kabelo78237119 reacted:

“I was almost dismissed but aii asazi pending investigation.”

South Africans hilariously share their relationship status using memes of Jacob Zuma

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that if there is one topic that will get South Africans talking on any given day, it's dating and relationships. Online user @karabeast24 certainly sparked some reactions and got peeps talking after inquiring about their relationship status.

Taking to Twitter with an unusual request, @karabeast24 asked users to share their relationship statuses by using memes of former SA president, Jacob Zuma.

The tweet was captioned:

“Tell us your relationship status using only Jacob Zuma's meme.”

Whether it is money, looks, values, responsibilities, family matters, communication, societal pressures, or past traumas - modern-day romantic relationships can be quite complicated for several reasons. This is probably why peeps love engaging on the topic so much.

Source: Briefly News