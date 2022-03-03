A South African online user got the peeps talking after taking to social media to inquire about their love lives

Taking to Twitter @karabeast24 asked users to share their relationship status by using memes of former SA president, Jacob Zuma

Saffas got creative and didn't hold back as they responded with various expressive images of Msholozi

If there is one topic that will get South Africans talking on any given day, it's dating and relationships. Online user @karabeast24 certainly sparked some reactions and got peeps talking after inquiring about their relationship status.

South Africans shared how their relationships are going by using Jacob Zuma memes. Image: Stock Image/Getty Images and Jacob Zuma/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter with an unusual request, @karabeast24 asked users to share their relationship statuses by using memes of former SA president, Jacob Zuma.

The tweet was captioned:

“Tell us your relationship status using only Jacob Zuma's meme.”

Whether it is money, looks, values, responsibilities, family matters, communication, societal pressures, or past traumas - modern day romantic relationships can be quite complicated for several reasons. This is probably why peeps love engaging on the topic so much.

Peeps heeded the call and the responses were hilarious. It is awkwardly impressive to see how they could express so much with very few or no words.

Check out how Saffas engaged on the Twitter post:

@ronaldanele1 replied:

@George_Gabuza shared:

@meitavelo_ responded:

@cypriel17 reacted:

Source: Briefly News