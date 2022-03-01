A social media user opened up a can of worms when she made her requests to her bae known on Twitter

Many women came forward expressing that they too need their man to make sure he keeps other women a bay by making their presence known

Some men let the ladies know that no matter what he says or how well others know their relationship if he is going to cheat, he’s going to cheat

Social media has caused a lot of relationship drama and the women of Mzansi are laying down the law. They don’t need a daily hype post but best believe their presence must be known.

One social media user who goes by the Twitter handle @_MishyMishie made it known online that she does not need her man to parade her on social media, however, he better let other women know she is his.

“I'm not a girlfriend youu have to post on social media, that's your choice, it's really means nothing to me but I do need youu to let others girls know I exist & they need to stay on their lane.”

Mzansi women line up to have their say, men better show them respect

Seeing this post set many women off. It is far too easy for a man, or woman, to act single when it is convenient for them, and they are having none of it.

Ladies, and men, took to the comment section to share their thoughts, making it clear that if your partner hides you, they be cheating!

Some men feel that if a man is going to cheat, he is going to cheat. No profile picture or relationship status is going to stop him.

Take a look at some of the saucy comments

@TrueLightOfGod9 had his say:

“And ya all think letting other girls know he is with will stop them from wanting him? Come on ladies,ya all know how this works, so please. If he doesn’t want to share his body with other girls, he won’t, if he wants to, nothing under the sun will prevent him. #Facts”

@MhanaSesi1 shared:

“Once said this to a gent I was dating coz he was busy entertaining some girls at groove nigga point blank called me disrespectful and accused me of giving the girls an "attitude" that was my queue to leave."

@nosiemthupha loves it:

@Mama_wakhe dropped some truth:

@musa_sweet will not be disrespected:

