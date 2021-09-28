Mzansi is apparently not afraid to confess their cheating ways on a public platform with everyone reading

After we asked readers if they had ever cheated and why, we received a big response with over 700 comments

Most of the comments are confessions with very few from people who are concerned that cheating is getting out of hand

We at Briefly News dared to ask a question many people don't want to know the answer to because sometimes ignorance is bliss. We asked:

"Have you ever cheated on your partner? Why did you do it?"

In fine style, Mzansi came out baring their souls and using a social media platform to air their dirty laundry. The comment section will have you in shock at the reasons people cheat and will make you feel like no one is safe from this five letter word, including you.

We asked and you delivered. Briefly News wanted to know very personal questions and our followers used the comment section to come clean. Image: Vera Arsic/Pexels

Take a look at the post.

So without further ado, let's dive into the juicy comments. FYI, the last two comments will give you a little bit more hope in humanity.

Sisi Omhle:

"I cheated because he was cheating too. I would happily do it again if someone I am with cheats on me, life is too short to bekezela."

Banele Norin:

"Because of Kaizer Chiefs losing every now and then."

Bryan Masimba Chitere:

"It was a DARE & l can only say, best dare ever."

Pale Nelson Thapelo Villa:

"Honestly I cheated because she also cheated on me. As a man who believes in the Bible, I was following this scripture "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" - Matthew Chapter 7 Verse 12. She cheated and I thought that it would be what she would want me to do 50/50."

Lethabo Manana:

"Yes and I will do it again because he started it. He doesn't know that I know he's cheating so nami instead of crying and ask him like before I decided to cheat also."

Mpho Tshabalala:

"After reading the comments and viewing the PP, I decided to dump my partner with immediate effect... people lost the sense of what love is really bofebe banka."

Lullu Moimana:

"Yes because he impregnated this other lady and he asked for forgiveness and I forgave him and told him I'll see what I can do. So I cheated and as I speak I'm pregnant with that new guy's baby and my partner knows it is not his, so he's angry. I told him no one is getting a divorce because nami I didn't file for divorce."

Da Da:

"People cheat because they want to, nobody can make someone cheat. This thing of saying... because he/she hurt me... blah blah blah is just a cover up to make yourself feel better."

Bongiwe Mthombeni:

"Why cheat and hurt someone's feelings when you can just break up with them? Some people really need to grow tf up."

"Play your cards smart": Man shares some hilarious cheating advice

As if confessing on social media isn't hectic enough, previously Briefly News reported on a young South African man giving advice on how to cheat successfully.

In a clip shared on Twitter, the guy touches on what to do when you receive a phone call from your side or other partners while you are sitting with your husband/wife/the main person in your life. According to him, you should remain calm.

He advises that you pretend you are just talking to a friend and even goes as far as to say that if you get an, 'I love you,' you should just say,' I love you too' and then tell your partner that it was just a friend and you wouldn't be so dumb as to cheat in front of your loved one.

