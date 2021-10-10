South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again but instead of helping one person with a big gift he did something else

He gathered as many hungry homeless people as he could and treated them like they really mattered

He broke bread and chatted with them in a clean restaurant before leaving them each with a small gift

BI Phakathi walked through the streets asking poor people if they were hungry and if they would like something to eat.

He offered everyone he met KFC and gathered them with him in a restaurant to break bread with them.

BI Phakathi treated the poor people he met on the street with dignity and respect. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Phakathi prayed with the men before they shared a meal together. They chatted together while they ate.

Before leaving he gave each of the men R20 each and thanked them for sharing their time with him. The video got a jaw-dropping 1.2 million views.

Social media users took to the comment section to praise BI for the good work he does

Nana Hlalefo:

"Wow, this was so great a deed. I think that them sitting in a restaurant makes them feel extra special and I'm sure it may just make them feel that they can make their lives better to be able to eat better if not live better....they have to experience the feeling to know what's better. Thank you ntate Phakathi for giving them that chance to feel the experience. God bless you."

Rani Muthulingum:

"Keep up the good work. May the Lord continue to bless the works of your hands as you reach out to the underprivileged and homeless community. Great example of loving your neighbours no matter the conditions they are in.."

Lynn Van LynnVan Huffel:

"This is so sweet. They all feel extra special. Treating them. like real people. I really really love this. BI you have to go to Ceres in the WC. there is too much need. I am giong back in 2 weeks . Helping with IDs etc."

Lisa Townsend:

"Wow, you amaze me in every video. God bless your heart. I've always wanted to feed the poor. When I was young I used to always dream of having this long soup line for hungry people."

"It's my lucky day": R10k gift from Bi Phakathi changes homeless man's life in touching video

Earlier, Briefly Reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again and this time he went big.

A homeless man called Raja was brought to tears after BI delivered a food parcel and some cash. When BI learned that he had a bank attack he promised the man that he would give him R5 000 so he could go back home to Durban if he wanted to.

