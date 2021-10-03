BI Phakathi has made a huge difference in Raja's life, instead of a once-off payment and some food, BI went above and beyond

He not only gave the man some food, but he also ended up donating R10 000 to the man to start his own business

Raja was over the moon and started crying; he could not believe his good fortune

Social media users took to the internet to react to the amazing video of BI changing Raja's life forever

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again and this time he went big.

A homeless man called Raja was brought to tears after BI delivered a food parcel and some cash. When BI learned that he had a bank attack he promised the man that he would give him R5 000 so he could go back home to Durban if he wanted to.

Heading online he shared the amazing video of his amazing deed.

BI Phakathi really changed Raja's life forever with a R10 000 donation.

Source: Facebook

Raja started talking about his dreams and plans for the future and revealed that he would love to start a spaza shop if he could.

BI was impressed with his business plan and doubled the amount he promised to R10 000 so he could start his business.

Raja was beyond himself, his life had changed in a matter of seconds thanks to BI and his generosity.

BI was accompanied by his brother K.O whom he thanked for making the generous gift possible.

