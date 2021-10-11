Wanja Mwaura's house managers son Glenn was turning four years

The mom said she decided to treat him the same way she treats her kids

Mwaura noted that this was to show her appreciation for her excellent job

Philanthropic Nurse Wanja Mwaura has gained popularity through her selfless ways of helping the less fortunate.

Wanja Mwaura surprises househelp's son with a birthday party. Photo: Wanja Mwaura.

The woman recently shared how she has surprised her househelp's son with a birthday party as he turns four years.

On her Facebook page, Mwaura said she had made her act of kindness public to encourage others to do the same.

"Today my house managers son Glenn was turning 4yrs. The same way I treat my children for a birthday, I had to treat him too. He's not an exception before my eyes, he's not a son of a maid, but a son of a woman like me," she penned adding that:

"One day, she will rise and have her own home, become an employer. I pray I have set a good example to her that we are all equal, n when she gets her own home, she will treat her house girl in a respectful manner like a do with her."

Little Glen celebrates with friends

Mwaura encouraged women to be faithful with the little that God has blessed them with.

The little boy named Glenn celebrated with his friends and mom as they shared the cake and goodies with the family.

"It's my lucky day": R10k gift from Bi Phakathi changes homeless man's life in touching video

Earlier, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again and this time he went big.

A homeless man called Raja was brought to tears after BI delivered a food parcel and some cash. When BI learned that he had a bank attack he promised the man that he would give him R5 000 so he could go back home to Durban if he wanted to.

Raja started talking about his dreams and plans for the future and revealed that he would love to start a spaza shop if he could.

BI was impressed with his business plan and doubled the amount he promised to donate R10 000 so he could start his business.

