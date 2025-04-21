Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva and runner-up Uyanda continue to build their friendship outside the house

A video of the duo partying together at The Zone in Bloemfontein, dancing to an Amapiano banger, was shared on social media

While some praised their blossoming bromance and vibes, others called the event boring

Sweet Guluva and Uyanda danced at an event in Bloemfontein. Image: sweet_guluva, uyanda_hlangabezo

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 top 2 finalists Sweet Guluva and Uyanda’s bromance continues to blossom after the competition. Uyanda won the hearts of Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition viewers with his friendship with Abobo, but has been hanging out more with Sweet Guluva outside the house.

Sweet Guluva and Uyanda light up the dancefloor

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva, born Akhonamathemba Mbele, and his runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo had a good time on Easter Saturday. The duo was spotted at an event at The Zone Car Wash and Restaurant in Bloemfontein. Social media user @odedanilo shared a video of the two reality TV stars busting moves on the dance floor and a picture of them sharing a laugh. The post was captioned:

“Uyanda with Sweet Guluva tonight 🍯#BBMzmansi”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video, Sweet Guluva and Uyanda dance to DJy Vino & Nkulee501’s JBL2 featuring Kabza De Small. While it is unclear if the two had practised the dance routine, their moves were in sync.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Uyanda and Sweet Guluva's video

Netizens were thrilled to see Sweet Guluva and Uyanda having a blast. Some alleged that the event didn’t live up to the hype.

Here are some of the comments:

@BROWNN_NORTHING said:

“Wena, the boys never have bad vibes together 👊😎🔥🔥🔥👑”

@misskawei said:

“The vibe is all the way up 👆”

@DAT_BOY_CHUKS remarked:

“Brothers having the time of their lives.”

@TiroMphothe alleged:

“Most BORING event we've ever had in Bloemfontein! 🙄🫤 #BBMzansi”

@DumolwakheM highlighted:

“This friendship developed quite late in the house, but it was so real man🥰🥰🥰”

@callme_Larney claimed:

“I miss seeing my boys on screen 🥹”

@SisBee75 said:

“I missed seeing them together ❤️❤️”

Sweet Guluva and Uyanda thrilled fans with a video of them dancing. Image: uyanda_hlangabezo, sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva and Sweet Guluva spotted at an event

Meanwhile, Uyanda isn’t the only former Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition housemate who hung out with Sweet Guluva.

The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner was spotted out and about with his girlfriend, Ashley Ogle, at a star-studded event.

Sparks flew between Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle during the House It Up event on Sunday, 20 April at the Durban Exhibition Centre. The couple couldn’t keep their hands to themselves once they were inside the venue.

Videos and photos of the couple at House It Up confirmed that there wasn’t trouble in paradise following speculation after Ashley Ogle unfollowed Sweet Guluva on social media.

Philile Nzama dragged over Sweet Guluva pic

Another Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 contestant sent social media abuzz after meeting Sweet Guluva at an event. Briefly News reported that former contestant Philile Nzama trended on social media over an outfit she wore during an event in KwaZulu-Natal.

Philile Nzama shared a photo of herself and Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva in a dress that left little to the imagination. Nzama was criticised on social media for her dressing.

Source: Briefly News