Uyanda was one of four 'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 housemates who received an envelope ahead of the boiler room session on Wednesday

During his boiler room session, Uyanda chose to be selfless and bought skincare products worth R10K for himself and his friend Abobo

Mzansi heaped praise on Uyanda for being selfless with many admiring the close bond he shares with Abobo

'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate Uyanda won Mzansi over after buying cosmetics worth R10K for his friend Abobo. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: UGC

Big Brother Mzansi season 5 housemate Uyanda has melted hearts after buying cosmetics worth R10,000 for himself and his friend in the game Abobo. Their friendship is under threat as Abobo and 10 other housemates are up for eviction this week.

'BB Mzansi' housemate Uyanda shows love to friend Abobo

The bromance between Uyanda and Abobo, real name Abongile Salli, has continued to grow since the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition season kicked off in January 2025.

Uyanda recently tugged at Mzansi’s heartstrings when he chose to be selfless during a boiler room session on Wednesday 19 February 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Usually during a boiler room session, a housemate is evicted through a game.

Uyanda was one of four housemates who received envelopes before the boiler room sessions. The other housemates were Swiss, Nsuku and Beekay.

Social media user Uyanda Hlangabezo BBMZANSI took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a short video of Uyanda in the boiler room. When given a choice by Big Brother to buy an item for himself only, Uyanda chose the second option to buy an item for himself and another housemate. Uyanda chose to buy skincare products for himself and Abobo.

You can watch a clip of Uyanda’s boiler session below:

Mzansi praises Uyanda for being selfless

In the comments section, South Africans praised Uyanda for being selfless. When they saw the clip of his boiler room session, fans of the housemate were relieved that Uyanda had not been evicted.

Here are some of the comments:

@ZNonjiji said:

“Abobo got himself a real friend.”

@Tshidi_Baybee remarked:

“Oh man, Him yelling 'Uyanda is my friend' In a moment of distress will always be engraved in my memory 🙂❤️. And Abobo remaining true to him till date speaks volumes.”

@A_Dubase gushed:

“Oh maan! I love how he loves and looks out for Abobo.”

@Jul_Nzu said:

“Such Selflessness - always keeping his buddy in mind.”

@NomaAfrikazulu said:

“I hope his safe tjoooo boiler room results are scary.”

@khohli2 said:

"Oh my God, I was so nervous before that 🙏❤️"

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ housemate Uyanda earned praises after showing love to his friend Abobo during his boiler room session. Image: Uyanda_20/X

Source: UGC

Ashley Ogles shares her thoughts on 'BB Mzansi' housemates

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Mzansi season 5 housemate Ashley Ogle has revealed which remaining contestants will reach the finals. She also shared her thoughts on which housemates don’t stand a chance to win the cash prize.

In a viral video, Ashley named the 3 housemates she felt would not last 90 days. She also set the record straight regarding her relationship with current Big Brother Mzansi housemate Sweet Guluva.

Photos of Beekay and Nate's alleged baes spark discussion

In other Big Brother Mzansi news, Briefly News previously reported how Mzansi was left buzzing after photos of housemates BeeKay and Nate’s alleged baes were made public.

BeeKay and Nate have so far shown they have the hots for each other. However, it has emerged that the two have partners outside of the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Source: Briefly News