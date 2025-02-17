Big Brother Mzansi has recently announced all the housemates who have been nominated for the upcoming elimination

Nsuku, Nate and Abobo are among the other housemates who are nominated for elimination once again

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the housemates who are facing elimination this week

A look at 'BBMzansi' housemates who are up for elimination. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

You can never be safe in Big Brother Mzansi's house as you could get evicted anytime. Recently, a list of the newly nominated housemates that are up for elimination has been announced on social media.

Nsuku and Nate are up for elimination once again

Social media has been buzzing since the start of the new Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition season in January 2025.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald earlier shared the long list of nominated housemates on his Twitter (X) page. Mzansi's favourite contestants, Nsuku and Nate, were also on that list once again.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote:

"The following housemates have been nominated for eviction: Nate, Beekay, Swiss, Nsuku, Abobo, Jojo, Mandy Hagan, Mata, Mbuzi, Melino, and Sphesihle."

Viewers react to the new nominations

Many netizens on social media reacted to the new housemates who have been nominated for eviction on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@lemonssly wrote:

"Beekay and Abobo have my votes."

@ontii_matsi said:

"My KZN people remember Melino has been there for your boy SG…you can’t be voting for Swiss mahn please."

@shairmain_ responded:

"Imagine saving Nsuku and Beekay and they go evicted on Wednesday at the fate room."

@RoseSlimkat16 commented:

"The housemates who nominated Nsuku,Nate and Uyanda wasted their votes, have they not been watching them literally get saved week in and out."

@Snotyme wrote:

"So Tyrone nominated Sweet Guluva and Philile only for him to put Siphesihle up for eviction. I need Siphesihle to be safe and for Tyrone to leave next week."

Smash Afrika announced as new Big Brother Mzansi host

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently.

He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, taking over the reins of the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka. Earlier on, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.

Source: Briefly News