The highly anticipated reality show Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition is back with a bang for its fifth season

Some of the media and influencers were exclusively invited for a sleepover at the new Big Brother house before the new housemates could live in it for the next 90 days

On behalf of Big Brother Mzansi, PR Manager Basetsana Moropa shared with Briefly News some insight about the housemates who will be fighting for the title and the cash prize

‘Big Brother Mzansi' hosted members of the media for a one-night stay. Image: Supplied.

The wait is over. The fifth season of Big Brother Mzansi, the Umlilo edition, has kicked off, and many netizens already love it.

A look at BBM's housemate and new house

Social media users have been looking forward to the new season since the show producers called for auditions for new housemates in September last year.

With Smash Afrika being the new host of this year's season, Big Brother Mzansi invited members of the media and some influencers to exclusively enjoy the new house firsthand before the contestants were brought to the house on Friday, 10 January 2025.

Here are some of the pictures from the Big Brother Mzansi media edition:

On behalf of the BBM team, PR Manager Basetsana Moropa exclusively shared with Briefly News some information about the new housemates and pictures of the new house.

She wrote:

"The fire has started... and it’s only going to get hotter. Who will ultimately win the coveted title? And the R2 million grand prize? Here are some of the spoilers about the housemates who will be in the BBM house this season.

"Abobo (Abongile Salli) – (30) Educator, actor and football enthusiast from Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Mandy Hagan (Amanda Makhathini) – (25) A Jo’burg supermum who loves dancing, singing and all things beauty. Ezra (Abongile Mhambi) – (27) A farmer and gym enthusiast from Butterworth, East London who is always proactive..."

The South African actress Sana Mchunu was also amongst the group of media people who were invited for the overnight stay. Speaking about her experience, she shared with Briefly News, she said:

"I had the greatest time ever with the media and other influencers; having to see the new house for the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo edition was epic. Though we gave Biggie a tough time, he can also vouch for us that we brought the fire."

See more pictures of the Media experience and the new house below:

