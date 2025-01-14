The fan-favourite reality show Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition kick-started on Sunday, 12 January 2024

One of the housemates, Sweet Guluva, made history by becoming the first head of the house in Season five

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sweet Guluva being crowned the head of the house

Sweet Guluva was crowned the 'BBMZansi's' first head of house. Image: Supplied

Big Brother Mzansi season five kicked off on Sunday, 12 January 2025, and already, the reality show has been making headlines on social media, with fans already choosing their favourite housemates.

The first head of house unveiled

Social media has buzzed since the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition premiered on Mzansi Magic this past Sunday.

Recently, it was announced that the 23-year-old Sweet Guluva, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, was the first housemate to make history this season by becoming the head of the house.

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Sweet Guluva's victory in the head-of-house challenge on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"Sweet Guluva makes history as the first ever #BBMzansi Season 5 Head of the House."

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's victory

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sweet Guluva winning the head of the house title. Here's what they had to say:

@MrsMoyo10 wrote:

"It was the most boring HOH challenge ever...contestants were slow..some took a while to understand the challenge...hayi kubek'ningi nje."

@AfrikanChefZA said:

"It's weird kodwa."

@Twiggli responded:

"First-week hoh gives you stress for nothing. Biggie, just carry it over to the next week, lol."

@Likonithemba commented:

"He did mention that he is strict. This position will suit him so well."

@skpridebts responded:

"Guys, join us, the Guluvars, and take our boy as far as we can through the game. We welcome all of you to the team."

