‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Sweet Guluva Makes History As the First Head of House of the New Season
- The fan-favourite reality show Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition kick-started on Sunday, 12 January 2024
- One of the housemates, Sweet Guluva, made history by becoming the first head of the house in Season five
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sweet Guluva being crowned the head of the house
Big Brother Mzansi season five kicked off on Sunday, 12 January 2025, and already, the reality show has been making headlines on social media, with fans already choosing their favourite housemates.
The first head of house unveiled
Social media has buzzed since the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition premiered on Mzansi Magic this past Sunday.
Recently, it was announced that the 23-year-old Sweet Guluva, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Mbele, was the first housemate to make history this season by becoming the head of the house.
Former housemate Liema Pantsi shares thoughts on new 'Big Brother' house: "Their house is so pretty"
The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Sweet Guluva's victory in the head-of-house challenge on his Twitter (X) page.
He wrote:
"Sweet Guluva makes history as the first ever #BBMzansi Season 5 Head of the House."
Fans react to Sweet Guluva's victory
Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sweet Guluva winning the head of the house title. Here's what they had to say:
@MrsMoyo10 wrote:
"It was the most boring HOH challenge ever...contestants were slow..some took a while to understand the challenge...hayi kubek'ningi nje."
@AfrikanChefZA said:
"It's weird kodwa."
@Twiggli responded:
"First-week hoh gives you stress for nothing. Biggie, just carry it over to the next week, lol."
@Likonithemba commented:
"He did mention that he is strict. This position will suit him so well."
@skpridebts responded:
"Guys, join us, the Guluvars, and take our boy as far as we can through the game. We welcome all of you to the team."
Smash Afrika announced as the new Big Brother Mzansi host
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African TV personality Smash Afrika scored a big deal recently.
He was announced as the new host of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, taking over the reins of the talented media personality Lawrence Maleka. The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news about Smash Afrika on his Twitter (X) page.
