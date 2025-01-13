Former Housemate Liema Pantsi Shares Thoughts on New ‘Big Brother’ House: “Their House Is So Pretty”
- The South African former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema Pantsi recently shared her thoughts on this season's new house
- The reality TV star and singer shared how jealous she was when she had a glimpse of the new house
- The former Rhythm City actor Ishmauel Songo shared with Briefly News what he thinks about the interior of the new Big Brother house
With less than 24 hours since the new season of Big Brother Mzansi started, the show is already making headlines on social media.
Former housemate Liema gushes over the new BBMzansi house
Social media has been buzzing as Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edtion revealed its newest housemates during the first live show of this year's season on Sunday, 12 January 2025, in Johanessburg.
Recently, former housemate Liema Pantsi gushed over the new, revamped, and upgraded Big Brother house on social media, sharing how jealous she was when she saw it.
She wrote:
"I’m so jealous! Their house is so pretty. #bigbrothermzansi"
Here are some of the pictures of the new house, which were exclusively shared with Briefly News:
The former Rhythm City actor Ishmauel Songo shared with Briefly News what he thinks about the interior of the new Big Brother house.
He said:
"Man, the house is on another level; it's beautiful, and it also does represent this year's theme: Umlilo. It was an honour to have been part of the media group that experienced the house before the contestants were brought in."
PR Manager Basetsana Moropa further shared with Briefly News what Big Brother has in store for us and his additional twist regarding the housemates.
She said:
"Biggie loves a good twist. In a surprising turn of events, Biggie unveiled a new twist by announcing that four more housemates would be joining the game. These additional housemates were selected in a thrilling housemate decider game led by Bonnie Bee, who emerged as the central leader of the game.
"This added an element of strategy and excitement, with the first 20 housemates having the power to shape the game’s dynamics from the very start."
Somizi and BBMzansi star Mich Mazibuko sparks dating rumours
In similar news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo and reality television star Mich Mazibuko had the rumour mill spinning after their loved-up video went viral on social media.
The two were spotted getting cosy while out and about. This was no surprise to many, as Somizi has a history of dating younger men.
